WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL and HADESTOWN to Go On Sale at King Center

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Single tickets to the touring Broadway productions of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL and HADESTOWN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. These productions are part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series and will be held at the King Center's L3Harris Technologies Theatre stage.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Feb. 9–10, 2027

King Center

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to 'thrilling, dazzling' life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it 'stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.'

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

April 2–3, 2027

King Center

OMG you guys!!! LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is coming to the King Center!

Fabulously fun and international award-winning LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. LEGALLY BLONDE warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the iconic movie, LEGALLY BLONDE will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

HADESTOWN

April 20–21, 2027

King Center

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Please note: KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. Please visit KingCenter.com, call 321-242-2219 or visit during normal ticket office operating hours, Monday–Friday from 12–6 p.m. for more details.

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