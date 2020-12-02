Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose Theatre Leads Best Theatre Company Of The Decade
Here are the current standings for Portland:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 60%
Bag and Baggage 14%
Carrie Jo Vincent 11%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Body Vox 67%
Van De Veere Productions 31%
Shawn Gardner Dance 2%
Best Ensemble
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 20%
MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 7%
MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose - 2018 7%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 59%
Broadway Rose Theatre 32%
Portland Center Stage Teen Council 6%
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Gallery Theater 56%
Twilight Theater Company 29%
Mask and Mirror Theatre 11%
Costume Design of the Decade
Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 30%
Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 30%
Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 23%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 20%
Greg Tamlyn - BILLY ELLIOT - Pixiedust Productions - 2018 14%
Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 13%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 26%
Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 21%
Alicia Turvin - VERONICA'S ROOM - Twilight Theatre - 2020 16%
Favorite Social Media
Broadway Rose 76%
Twilight Theatre 24%
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Broadway Rose 45%
Portland Center Stage 16%
Artists Repertory Theatre 13%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Ronni Lacroute 78%
Patsy Britton 16%
Bob Conklin 5%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 32%
David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 24%
Gene Dent - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose - 2016 16%
Performer Of The Decade
Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 24%
Delphon Curtis Jr - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 13%
Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 8%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 14%
HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 11%
NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 11%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 27%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 25%
FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 13%
Set Design Of The Decade
Bryan Boyd - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 20%
Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 20%
Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 17%
Sound Design of the Decade
Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 23%
Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 22%
Brian Karl Moen - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 19%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Broadway Rose Theatre 30%
Gallery Theater 15%
Portland Center Stage 13%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Ronni Lacroute 62%
Broadway Rose 36%
A.R.T. New York 2%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Juanita Muntz 55%
Dick Brannan 28%
Suz Ruddock 17%
