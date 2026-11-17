NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ten Fifteen Productions will conclude its 2026 season with Assassins, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman. The production will run December 4–19 at Ten Fifteen Theater in downtown Astoria, Oregon, following a pay-what-you-can preview on December 3.

Directed by Dylan Disch, with music direction by Brandy Larsen, the production features a cast of newcomers and returning performers at the storefront theater.

Assassins explores the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or attempted to assassinate presidents of the United States. The one-act musical brings together historical figures from different periods, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, examining their motivations and interpretations of the American Dream.

The cast features Cyndi Fisher as the Proprietor and others, Sean Cooney as Czolgosz and others, James Gomez as Hinckley, Nathan Yeh as Zangara and others, Eli Schenk as Guiteau and others, Craig Farrell as Byck and others, Carly Keone as Fromme and others, Deborah Jensen as Moore and others, Jack D'Agostino as Booth and others, and Julia Shepherd as the Balladeer and others.

Performance Schedule

Assassins will be performed at Ten Fifteen Theater, located at 1015 Commercial Street in Astoria, Oregon.

Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are scheduled for December 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Matinee performances at 3:30 p.m. will take place December 6 and 13.

A pay-what-you-can preview will be held Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25, with $5 Arts for All tickets available by contacting the box office.

Assassins is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 31% 2 MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 17% 3 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 9% 4 LIZARD BOY Portland Center Stage 4% 5 INTO THE WOODS Funhouse Lounge 4% Best Play 1 TIME STANDS STILL Ten Fifteen Productions 14% 2 LIVE IN 3,2,1... TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 12% 3 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 12% 4 FREUD ON COCAINE Fuse Theatre Ensemble 7% 5 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 20% 2 Chapel Theatre 17% 3 Ten Fifteen Productions 11% 4 The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 5 TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 35% 2 Illya DeTorres - MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 6% 3 Dylan Disch - THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 4 Jessica Curtis - MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 5% 5 Bobbi Kaye Kupfner - MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming