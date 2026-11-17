"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Ten Fifteen Productions to Present Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS in December
The musical will run December 4–19 at Ten Fifteen Theater in Astoria, Oregon, with a pay-what-you-can preview on December 3.
Ten Fifteen Productions will conclude its 2026 season with Assassins, featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman. The production will run December 4–19 at Ten Fifteen Theater in downtown Astoria, Oregon, following a pay-what-you-can preview on December 3.
Directed by Dylan Disch, with music direction by Brandy Larsen, the production features a cast of newcomers and returning performers at the storefront theater.
Assassins explores the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or attempted to assassinate presidents of the United States. The one-act musical brings together historical figures from different periods, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, examining their motivations and interpretations of the American Dream.
The cast features Cyndi Fisher as the Proprietor and others, Sean Cooney as Czolgosz and others, James Gomez as Hinckley, Nathan Yeh as Zangara and others, Eli Schenk as Guiteau and others, Craig Farrell as Byck and others, Carly Keone as Fromme and others, Deborah Jensen as Moore and others, Jack D'Agostino as Booth and others, and Julia Shepherd as the Balladeer and others.
Performance Schedule
Assassins will be performed at Ten Fifteen Theater, located at 1015 Commercial Street in Astoria, Oregon.
Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are scheduled for December 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Matinee performances at 3:30 p.m. will take place December 6 and 13.
A pay-what-you-can preview will be held Thursday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $25, with $5 Arts for All tickets available by contacting the box office.
Assassins is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.
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