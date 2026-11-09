You can’t direct magic into existence, so how do you create the conditions for it to happen? Tony Award-winning director Danya Taymor takes us inside her process behind The Outsiders, John Proctor Is the Villain, and a directing practice rooted in preparation, play, instinct, and finding the alchemy of a room.
THE OUTSIDERS Touring Production to Play Kansas City Music Hall in February
The production will play eight performances at the Kansas City Music Hall, with tickets available through BroadwayInKC and Ticketmaster.
PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. for eight performances Feb. 16-21, 2027 at Kansas City Music Hall. SIX is the fourth engagement in the 26–27 PNC BROADWAY IN KANSAS CITY series.
Tickets to The Outsiders will be available for purchase at BroadwayInKC.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
- Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2027 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 18, 2027 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 19, 2027 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'
The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington. Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Travis Blackwell Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.
The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadway is available now.
The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director and Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023.
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