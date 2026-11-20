"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON to Play Magenta Theater
Magenta Theater will stage the six-movie holiday spoof, with Michael Reid and Mindy Rees as narrators and Norah Skogen as Holly.
Magenta Theater will present The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon, a holiday comedy by playwright Don Zolidis, running November 27 through December 13, 2026. Directed by Alice Tanzillo, the production parodies the familiar characters, romantic mishaps and predictable plot twists of made-for-TV Christmas movies.
Set in the fictional town of Hopewood Falls, Vermont, the comedy brings together six holiday movies in one fast-paced theatrical production. From singles in festive sweaters searching for love to disguised royalty and movie stars seeking genuine connections, the show takes aim at the conventions of holiday romantic comedies.
Audiences will encounter evil city slickers threatening charming inns and Christmas tree farms, unlikely romantic encounters and even a meet-cute involving a coma, as the production celebrates and pokes fun at the familiar formulas of seasonal television movies.
The cast features Michael Reid and Mindy Rees as Narrators 1 and 2, respectively, alongside Norah Skogen as Holly, David Flock as Brett, Jesi Sucku as Joy, Matt Thogerson as Paul, Pie Sjoberg as Carol, Logen Nielson as Jackson, Meredith Freeland as Merry, Matt Johnson as Blake, Scott Rushford as Kris, Elizabeth Magargal as Noelle, Ben Ryan as Sven, Alyssa Zoglman as Rita, Conner Esteb as Laertes/Jimmy and Robin Disbrow as Bridgette.
Playwright Don Zolidis is among the world's most-produced playwrights, with more than 140 published plays that have received over 25,000 productions across all 50 states, every Canadian province and more than 80 countries. A former middle and high school theater teacher, Zolidis holds an MFA in playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School and a BA in English from Carleton College.
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon opens Friday, November 27, with a festive costume and holiday sweater contest at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.
Regular performances take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 13.
Tickets are $28 plus fees, with advance online purchase recommended. Tickets may also be available at the door, subject to availability. The production runs approximately 100 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.
For additional information, visit magentatheater.com, call (360) 949-3098 or email tickets@magentatheater.com.
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