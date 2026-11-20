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Magenta Theater will present The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon, a holiday comedy by playwright Don Zolidis, running November 27 through December 13, 2026. Directed by Alice Tanzillo, the production parodies the familiar characters, romantic mishaps and predictable plot twists of made-for-TV Christmas movies.

Set in the fictional town of Hopewood Falls, Vermont, the comedy brings together six holiday movies in one fast-paced theatrical production. From singles in festive sweaters searching for love to disguised royalty and movie stars seeking genuine connections, the show takes aim at the conventions of holiday romantic comedies.

Audiences will encounter evil city slickers threatening charming inns and Christmas tree farms, unlikely romantic encounters and even a meet-cute involving a coma, as the production celebrates and pokes fun at the familiar formulas of seasonal television movies.

The cast features Michael Reid and Mindy Rees as Narrators 1 and 2, respectively, alongside Norah Skogen as Holly, David Flock as Brett, Jesi Sucku as Joy, Matt Thogerson as Paul, Pie Sjoberg as Carol, Logen Nielson as Jackson, Meredith Freeland as Merry, Matt Johnson as Blake, Scott Rushford as Kris, Elizabeth Magargal as Noelle, Ben Ryan as Sven, Alyssa Zoglman as Rita, Conner Esteb as Laertes/Jimmy and Robin Disbrow as Bridgette.

Playwright Don Zolidis is among the world's most-produced playwrights, with more than 140 published plays that have received over 25,000 productions across all 50 states, every Canadian province and more than 80 countries. A former middle and high school theater teacher, Zolidis holds an MFA in playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School and a BA in English from Carleton College.

The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon opens Friday, November 27, with a festive costume and holiday sweater contest at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

Regular performances take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through December 13.

Tickets are $28 plus fees, with advance online purchase recommended. Tickets may also be available at the door, subject to availability. The production runs approximately 100 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

For additional information, visit magentatheater.com, call (360) 949-3098 or email tickets@magentatheater.com.

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 3 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 4 COME FROM AWAY Albany Civic Theater 6% 5 MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 10% 2 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 3 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 4 TIME STANDS STILL Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 LIVE IN 3,2,1... TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Magenta Theater 11% 2 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 10% 3 Gallery Theater 7% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 3 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 5% 5 Lindsey Rae Johnson - DEEP WATER New Wave Opera 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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