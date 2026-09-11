THE CAELUMIDS by DJ Hills to Premiere at Ashland New Plays Festival
Four winning plays selected from 350 submissions will be presented with fully acted readings and talkbacks.
Ashland New Plays Festival (ANPF) launches its annual Fall Festival through a unique system that brings together theatre lovers from Southern Oregon and beyond. Last December, 73 hardworking volunteers engaged in a reading process, during which 350 plays were read, re-read, and discussed-without authorship being revealed.
After six months of debate, ANPF's passionate readers designated 12 finalists and moved them forward to Artistic Director Jackie Apodaca, who chose the four winning plays. ANPF looks forward to welcoming the four winning playwrights to Ashland this October for a week of play readings, development, and community. Dramatic readings of the winning plays will be presented at the Main Stage Theater of Southern Oregon University from October 14-18.
The Caelumids by DJ Hills
Blythe and Thora sit on Blythe's porch and talk about the future. Their grandsons, Eddie and Mitchell, stand in Blythe's yard and reminisce about the past. And in between them all is the scary, unpredictable present that keeps them rooted in place.
Fully acted and directed, the Fall Festival readings will be presented by professional actors and directors, including many Oregon Shakespeare Festival veterans and faces familiar to local audiences. ANPF is set to welcome back two past Host Playwrights. E.M. Lewis and Beth Kander will share talkback duties and will co-teach the annual playwriting workshop Saturday, October 17, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm.
Tickets for the festival and playwriting workshop are now on sale.
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Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
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Barefoot In The Park
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Million Dollar Quartet
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (9/24-10/25)
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The Woman In Black
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& Juliet
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Henry IV, Part One
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Yellow Face
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