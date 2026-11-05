“CATS The Jellicle Ball was one of the greatest theatrical experiences I’ve ever seen. It had a massive impact on me and made me a fan of CATS.” This episode features PJ Adzima who is known for his role as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon Musical and recent rise of his production company Stage Time.
THE BOOK OF MORMON to Play BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham
The musical will run for eight performances at the BJCC Concert Hall, with tickets available through BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.
The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. CT. Back by popular demand, this production is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will take the stage at BJCC Concert Hall June 15–20, 2027.
THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. The show features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.
THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book of a Musical (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction of a Musical (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical; the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; and the Drama League Award for Distinguished Production of a Musical.
The original Broadway cast recording of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.
Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON will be available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
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Meet the Olivier and Tony-winning genius director and choreographer turning his hand to the official stage adaptation of 50 First Dates: The Musical – which is now playing a limited run at The Other Palace in London. Host: William J Connolly.
#265 Crafting Characters with Stephen Mark Lukas
Stephen Mark Lukas. Gaston. Stephen has appeared on Broadway and on Tour as Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Regional: Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (Paper Mill), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (Goodspeed – CT Critics Circle nom), Curly in Oklahoma!
#114 - PJ Adzima - Living his NYC Dream and will sleep later
Book of Mormon star and Stage Time creator PJ Adzima joins Behind the Awards for a chat. Not only did PJ give us the low down on the Book of Mormon but he also discussed the evolution and current state of State Time.
#260 PJ Adzima - is a New York based actor and comedian currently playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway.
PJ Adzima is a New York based actor and comedian currently playing Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway. He is the creator and host of STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima, the hit downtown variety show that unites the best of New York City nightlife.
#108 Judy and Babs with Thomas Doelger
U Guys, the Judy to my Babs, Thomas Doelger is here! This week's BroadwayWorld has your Bway updates, including a tribute to the late, great, William Finn. Then I am joined by one of my favorite people, current understudy for Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, Thomas Doelger!
Ep 454- Diego Enrico Makes His National Tour Debut In "Book Of Mormon!"
We have the future of musical theater with us today! Let's see who has next! DIEGO ENRICO (Elder Cunningham) is elated to be making his professional debut in his dream role alongside this incredible team. He's a graduate of Molloy Universities CAP21 Theatre Arts Conservatory.
U Guys, current Elder Cunningham standby in Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Noah Marlowe is here! Noah started his professional career at age 10, playing the role of Michael Banks in the Broadway production of Disney's Mary Poppins.
Ep 411- Book Of Mormon's PJ ADZIMA'S Stage Time Brings The Magic Of Modern Vaudeville To NYC!
HOW FUN DOES THIS SOUND? STAGE TIME, the groundbreaking nightlife production company founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima (Book of Morman), unites the best of Broadway, Drag, Standup, Burlesque Circus, and more of New York City’s finest artists to deliver a modern-day Vaudeville experience.
#51 - Grey Henson - Everyone’s Buddy
Grey Henson visited to discuss his starring role as Buddy in Elf the Musical on Broadway. Grey talks about working with his co-start Sean Astin who is making his Broadway Debut. Grey also recalls where he was when he received his Tony Nomination for Mean Girls.
#248 KIM EXUM - Can now be seen starring as Alpha Smith in the Broadway premier of the Louis Armstrong bio musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD.
Can now be seen starring as Alpha Smith in the Broadway premier of the Louis Armstrong bio musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD. You also know Kim from being the longest tenured Nabulungi in BOOK OF MORMON Broadway. Instagram: @kim.exum.
Ep357 - Gavin Creel (from the vault)
Originally aired as episode 169 on October 22, 2021. Gavin Creel is an actor, singer and songwriter who received a Tony Award for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce.
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