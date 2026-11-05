THE BOOK OF MORMON to Play BJCC Concert Hall in Birmingham

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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m. CT. Back by popular demand, this production is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will take the stage at BJCC Concert Hall June 15–20, 2027.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. The show features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book of a Musical (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction of a Musical (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical; the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; and the Drama League Award for Distinguished Production of a Musical.

The original Broadway cast recording of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON will be available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

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