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THE BODYGUARD Tour to Offer 1,100 Veterans Day Tickets to Military and Veterans

Local military members and veterans in South Bend will receive tickets to the touring production of THE BODYGUARD at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

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THE BODYGUARD Tour to Offer 1,100 Veterans Day Tickets to Military and Veterans

The American Theatre Guild will donate 1,100 Broadway tickets in five markets in honor of Veterans Day through Vet Tix, the nation's largest veteran-focused nonprofit. With more than 2.9 million verified members, Vet Tix provides event tickets to currently serving military members, veterans from all branches of the armed forces, and the immediate families of service members killed in action.

In South Bend, local military members and veterans will receive tickets to the Broadway touring production of THE BODYGUARD, the second engagement in the 2026-27 Broadway in South Bend Series.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD the musical is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD will take the Morris Center stage for four performances, Dec. 4-6.

To ensure tickets are authentic and purchased at the authorized price, please buy tickets to THE BODYGUARD exclusively through the following official ticket outlets: BroadwayInSouthBend.com, MorrisCenter.org and Etix.com.

Please be aware: The American Theatre Guild and the Morris Center cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased through third-party resellers or unauthorized websites. We strongly encourage patrons to purchase only through the official outlets listed above.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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