"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE BODYGUARD Tickets Go on Sale for Thousand Oaks Engagement in March
The production will play the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage in Thousand Oaks, with tickets available through BroadwayInThousandOaks.com.
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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to the international award-winning smash-hit musical The Bodyguard will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 17–19, 2027.
Tickets to The Bodyguard will be available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, BAPACThousandOaks.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.
Led by visionary director Samantha Saltzman, The Bodyguard features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Josh Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.
A 'BRILLIANT' (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of unforgettable classics including 'Queen of the Night,' 'So Emotional,' 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'Saving All My Love,' and 'One Moment in Time', alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.
Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, The Bodyguard made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. The Bodyguard's continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.
Based on the Warner Bros film and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, The Bodyguard is produced with the permission of Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. The Bodyguard is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640 New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com. The Bodyguard is produced by Crossroads Live.
Please note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.
The 2026–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series is welcomed by the Bank of America Performing Arts Center and the Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks Inn.
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