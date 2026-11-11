THE BODYGUARD National Tour to Play South Bend's Morris Center in December

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The North American tour of The Bodyguard, led by director Samantha Saltzman, is being presented as part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage December 4–6, 2026.

The cast is led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher).

The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

Joining Saltzman on the creative team, The Bodyguard the musical features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC. Nate Coffey is the Production Stage Manager, and Joanne Holdeman is the Company Manager.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard the musical is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

The Bodyguard the musical features a host of iconic songs made famous by Whitney Houston including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard the musical is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, The Bodyguard the musical made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. The Bodyguard the musical’s continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.

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