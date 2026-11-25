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Audrey II is back and hungrier than ever: Portland Center Stage is bringing Little Shop of Horrors to The Armory, with tickets available now.Get your tickets now.

Three scrappy urchins, two star-crossed lovers, and a big green man-eating plant. Portland Center Stage is bringing its new production of the cult-favorite musical back to the stage, packed with doo-wop hits, outrageous comedy, and one very dangerous plant. When shy florist Seymour discovers a mysterious new species that promises fame, fortune, and romance, his struggling flower shop suddenly starts to bloom, but the plant has a monstrous appetite. The show features the unforgettable score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Just remember: don't feed the plants.

The production is on stage now through December 24, 2026, at Portland Center Stage at The Armory in Portland, Oregon. The cast includes Isaiah Reynolds as Seymour, Leah Yorkston as Audrey, LaRhonda Steele as The Voice of Audrey II, Austin Comfort as The Plant (Audrey II), and Ken Krugman as Mr. Mushnik. The show is directed by Chip Miller, choreographed by Adam Fleming, and music directed by DeReau K. Farrar.

Local Portland Blues and Gospel singer LaRhonda Steele, Leah Yorkston, and Isaiah Reynolds talk about the production in an interview available on YouTube.

Little Shop of Horrors runs about 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission. The play is recommended for middle school-aged audience members and older. It includes stage violence; references to murder, domestic violence, and drug use; and special effects including flashing lights and theatrical haze. Parents and guardians are encouraged to make viewing decisions at their own discretion.

Patron Services is available Wednesday through Sunday, 12 PM to 6 PM, at (503) 445-3700 or boxoffice@pcs.org. Learn more about the season at https://www.pcs.org, or follow Portland Center Stage on LinkedIn.

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209.

(503) 445-3700 | boxoffice@pcs.org

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 CABARET Gallery Theater 8% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% 5 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 9% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 3 MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS, AND OTHER TRUE STORIES CoHo Theater 6% 4 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Gallery Theater 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11% 2 Magenta Theater 10% 3 Gallery Theater 10% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 NOAH MILLER - CABARET Gallery Theater 5% 3 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 4% 5 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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