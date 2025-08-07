STAGE FRIGHT FESTIVAL Returns In October With Queer Horror Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland’s Stage Fright Festival will return for its fourth annual edition October 9–19, 2025, at its new home, CoHo Theatre (2257 NW Raleigh St.). The city’s premier showcase of queer horror theatre, the Festival will present full-length productions, double features of shorter works, staged readings, interactive installations, workshops, and variety performances by both local and International Artists. Tickets are $25, with sales beginning September 2 at stagefrightfestival.com.

This year’s lineup includes works from award-winning artists such as Candy Roberts (Critics Pick, Orlando Fringe Festival), Nancy Boys (Official Selection, LA Westside Comedy Festival), and A Little Bit Off (Best of Fest, Saskatoon Fringe), alongside up-and-coming voices. To mark the opening of ticket sales, the Festival will host a fundraiser and artist meet-and-greet on September 2 at Oakshire Beer Hall.

The Festival will open October 9 at 7:30 PM with Trick or Treat! A Haunted Talk Show & Lights Out BINGO, hosted by “the world’s most entertaining entertainer” Frank (Emily Newton), featuring behind-the-scenes anecdotes and teaser performances from Festival artists.

Mainstage Productions

A Grave Mistake – A Little Bit Off

Possession – Zoe Brouwer

You’re the One In Here – Sophina Flores & Daye Thomas

Nancy Boys – Nick & Justin Condon

Soli-scare – Nick Condon

The Innkeeper – Basement Stair Collective

LARRY – Candy Roberts

Double Features

Undone – Rags & The Cherry On Top – Cherry Pauper

The Surgery – Nathalie FitzSimons & Stage Noir – Butch Femme Fatale

Balloons – Daniela Nenova & The Mummy’s Purse – Puppeteers for Fears

Additional Events

The Macabre Cabaret – Oct. 11 & 19

Staged Readings: Scare City & Revenge of the Attack of the Killer Sirens – Oct. 14

Curated storytelling with Telltale – Oct. 18

Surprise B-horror screening with live commentary – Oct. 18

Monster mask-making workshop with Adam Ende – Oct. 18 & 19

Performance art & installations on select dates