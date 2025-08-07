STAGE FRIGHT FESTIVAL Returns In October With Queer Horror Theatre

The fourth annual event will feature local legends, touring artists, and emerging voices in a celebration of horror, comedy, and queer perspectives.
Portland’s Stage Fright Festival will return for its fourth annual edition October 9–19, 2025, at its new home, CoHo Theatre (2257 NW Raleigh St.). The city’s premier showcase of queer horror theatre, the Festival will present full-length productions, double features of shorter works, staged readings, interactive installations, workshops, and variety performances by both local and International Artists. Tickets are $25, with sales beginning September 2 at stagefrightfestival.com.
This year’s lineup includes works from award-winning artists such as Candy Roberts (Critics Pick, Orlando Fringe Festival), Nancy Boys (Official Selection, LA Westside Comedy Festival), and A Little Bit Off (Best of Fest, Saskatoon Fringe), alongside up-and-coming voices. To mark the opening of ticket sales, the Festival will host a fundraiser and artist meet-and-greet on September 2 at Oakshire Beer Hall.
The Festival will open October 9 at 7:30 PM with Trick or Treat! A Haunted Talk Show & Lights Out BINGO, hosted by “the world’s most entertaining entertainer” Frank (Emily Newton), featuring behind-the-scenes anecdotes and teaser performances from Festival artists.
A Grave Mistake – A Little Bit Off
Possession – Zoe Brouwer
You’re the One In Here – Sophina Flores & Daye Thomas
Nancy Boys – Nick & Justin Condon
Soli-scare – Nick Condon
The Innkeeper – Basement Stair Collective
LARRY – Candy Roberts
Undone – Rags & The Cherry On Top – Cherry Pauper
The Surgery – Nathalie FitzSimons & Stage Noir – Butch Femme Fatale
Balloons – Daniela Nenova & The Mummy’s Purse – Puppeteers for Fears
