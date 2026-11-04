Review: WALDEN at 21ten Theatre

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Three people, a cabin in the woods, one weekend. On paper, Amy Berryman's WALDEN is a small play. Yet packed into that cabin are some of humanity’s biggest questions: what makes a worthwhile life, whether Earth is still worth saving, and what we're willing to give up now for a future we may never see.

The play is set in the near future. Earth's resources are badly depleted, weather events are wreaking havoc, and NASA has begun researching if and how humans could live on the Moon. Twin sisters Stella (played by Angie Tennant) and Cassie (Asher Kondziela) grew up dreaming of becoming astronauts, though whether that dream was ever really theirs is an open question. It may have belonged to their father, an astronaut himself and an exacting man whose approval was hard to earn.

Life hasn't exactly gone the way the sisters planned. While Cassie made it to the Moon (she’s just returning from a year-long mission), Stella has moved to the cabin with her fiancé, Bryan (Jonathan Hernandez), where they live off the land with only the bare minimum of modern technology. The sisters have had no contact for years. But now Cassie comes to visit, and the reunion sets off collisions on both a human and a planetary scale.

On the large scale, WALDEN is about competing visions of a good life, now and in the future. Cassie represents one answer: with Earth becoming uninhabitable, we must invest in finding a new home for future generations. Bryan isn’t ready to give up on Earth. He believes the resources poured into interplanetary “colonization” would be better spent fixing the problems right here, for the people alive today as well as those to come. Stella wavers between the two, torn between the life she grew up in and the life she lives now.

The title nods to Henry David Thoreau's Walden, his account of the roughly two years he spent living in a small cabin he built near Walden Pond in Massachusetts. The book was an experiment in simple, deliberate living close to nature, and it's a founding text of American environmental thought. In the play, Walden is also the name of a design for a possible living environment on Mars. Set against the cabin, both meanings point to the same idea: a safe, secluded space protected from the dangerous world outside its walls.

But WALDEN is just as much a story of sibling connection and rivalry, suggesting that even when the stakes are planetary, we're still human, and our actions are shaped as much (or perhaps even more) by personal experience as by any grand ideological ambition.

Kondziela and Tennant capture the essence of close family relationships: arguing one minute, arms around each other the next. Their performances draw out both the similarities that bind the sisters and the differences that make each her own person.

Hernandez plays kind men better than just about anyone, making goodness look effortless, which it never is. Bryan may be the most ideologically driven character on stage, yet Hernandez gives him an easy manner, seeing no tension between his convictions and loving and supporting those who don't share them. The real answer to our current climate crisis (and perhaps all of the other issues we’re facing right now) is probably more people like Bryan.

Ultimately, WALDEN’s ideas are big, but the play itself is intimate and personal, which is how we really grapple with big things. For all our grand ideas and big talk, we make decisions for many reasons, some of which we can't even identify or put into words. WALDEN shows how those influences collide to make us the conflicted, inconsistent, wonderful creatures we are. And it leaves us asking what we want the future to look like, and what we're willing to sacrifice now to make it real.

WALDEN runs through November 15 at 21ten Theatre. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Samantha Kemp

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