Review: TROILUS & CRESSIDA at The Canon Shakespeare Company

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TROILUS & CRESSIDA doesn’t get staged very often (this was my first time seeing it). It’s considered one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” so called because it won’t settle into a single genre. It has the titular central romance, a tragic war story, and a streak of comedy. But in The Canon Shakespeare Company’s hands, this mix is not a problem. After all, balancing comedy, tragedy, and love all in the same moment is pretty much how we live.

Shakespeare’s play is set during the Trojan War, which by now has dragged on for years with neither side gaining ground. In Troy, the young prince Troilus falls for Cressida, and her uncle Pandarus is delighted to play matchmaker. Then Cressida is handed over to the Greeks in exchange for a captured Trojan. Meanwhile, the Greeks’ greatest warrior, Achilles, is sitting out the war, and their leaders will try almost anything to get him back on the battlefield. Schemes are hatched, loyalties are broken, and the war grinds on.

Alec Henneberger’s adaptation moves the play to a small, poor Appalachian town in the 1930s, where friends and family gather to tell the story. The cast sit scattered around the theatre like neighbors gathered on a summer evening, while The Teller (wonderfully played by Tristan Roseff) hands out parts as each new character enters the story. Some of these neighbors may have lost loved ones in World War I, and telling the story of this legendary war together is how they work through that grief. No wonder they lean into the romance and the jokes as much as the battles.

This was my second trip to the Wyrd Hut in FOPO to see work by The Canon Shakespeare Company, a small company whose goal is to bring Shakespeare to the community. My impression the first time (for Doctor Faustus) and again now is that they are incredibly good at doing a lot with very little. The space is small, the set is sparse, and the costumes are basic, yet the performance is rich and full.

I was totally charmed by Sam Roberts as Troilus and Molly Harvis as Cressida, and captured by their courtship, brief though it is. The production also has some seriously good stage combat, choreographed by Isabella Giordano. Ira Kortum’s noble Hector, Liam Kamp’s comic Ajax, and Ryan Pfeiffer’s menacing Achilles fight with shovels and baseball bats on the tiny stage. There's a sense of real risk, and that raises the stakes. Three members of the ten-person cast play two roles each, all crossing enemy lines: Amanda Cotter plays Pandarus and Diomedes; Emma Chang, Agamemnon and Priam; and Paris Woodward-Ganz, Aeneas and Patroclus. Maybe there’s a point there: our enemies are not so unlike us after all.

Henneberger’s adaptation is welcoming and accessible, with guideposts that keep the story clear even with a small cast playing so many characters. TROILUS & CRESSIDA may be a problem play, but as presented here, I think it would make a pretty good first Shakespeare. Whether you’re a fan of the Bard or just thinking about giving him a try, I recommend this production.

TROILUS & CRESSIDA runs through November 22nd at the Wyrd Hut. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Kevin Dyer

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