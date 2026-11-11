Review: THE SMUGGLER at Shangana Theatre

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Tim Finnegan, an Irish immigrant who dreams of being a writer, has just lost his bartending job. Pretty much everyone in his Massachusetts town is struggling financially, and a recent car crash involving a local man and a newly arrived immigrant has tensions running high. Through the pub grapevine, Tim learns of the town's secret underworld of human smuggling and hatches a plan to take a little for himself. What moral compromises will he be willing to make? Given the same situation, what lines, if any, would you cross?

Ronán Noone's THE SMUGGLER was first staged here in 2022 by Corrib Theatre. (Read my review of that production here.) Now it's back, with the same star (Tom O'Leary), the same director (Gemma Whelan), and the same venue: T.C. O'Leary's Irish pub, which the actor, himself an Irish immigrant, owns and operates. This story of immigration, exploitation, race, class, and power cuts even deeper now, against the backdrop of the brutal and ongoing treatment of immigrants in this country over the past few years. It's a show about the moral compromises we make in times of desperation, and there's no question that things have gotten more desperate.

I wrote then, and it's still true now, that Tim Finnegan is frustratingly sympathetic. Part of the credit goes to Noone's script, which is clever, nuanced, and written entirely in verse. It's essentially one long poem, with a rhythm that carries you along so naturally that you may forget you're listening to verse at all.

O'Leary's excellent performance is just as nuanced, and, perhaps because we've all gotten a little older, I found it more grounded than in 2022. You feel the weight he's carrying as he recounts his situation, often with dark humor. The small space makes the performance intimate, and as he wrestles with balancing morality against just getting by, you will, too. Is it too much to ask that he pay the rent and maybe even hold his head up as he walks around town? Is he a hero or a villain? And can anyone be painted with such broad strokes?

Ultimately, this is a story about the American Dream: not just whether it's possible, but what it is in the first place. Our country is reckoning with that very question right now, especially whether it's even possible to achieve financial success without exploiting someone else's hardship. In the midst of that conversation, this play couldn't be more relevant. And even knowing how it ends, I was on the edge of my seat.

This production is presented by Shangana Theatre, the new venture from Gemma Whelan and Adam Liberman, and it's the first show in T.C. O'Leary's planned Lunchtime Theatre series. I look forward to seeing what's next for both.

THE SMUGGLER runs through Nov. 29. Grab a meal and a pint and settle in for a good story, well told. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Adam Liberman

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