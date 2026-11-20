NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

When S.E. Hinton published The Outsiders in 1967, it caused a stir. Its portrait of teenage life was far grittier than anything the media usually offered: violence, profanity, underage drinking, smoking, and family dysfunction, none of it sanitized. Nearly 60 years later, the Tony-winning musical adaptation lands with the same force. This is not an easy world to live in, but it’s a stunning one to watch.

THE OUTSIDERS, whose National Tour is now running at Keller Auditorium, is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967. Ponyboy Curtis, a 14-year-old from a working-class family, loves to read and dreams of being like Paul Newman. Those dreams quickly collide with the rules of his world: some kids are born poor "Greasers" and some are born wealthy "Socs" (short for socialites). Conflict between them is a given: the Socs amuse themselves by beating up Greasers they catch on “their” side of town. When one especially violent confrontation ends in tragedy, Ponyboy and his best friend, Johnny Cade, are forced into hiding. The show explores the loss of innocence and the power of friendship and family, both biological and chosen, while holding out hope that things could be different.

Drawing on both Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, the show has a book by Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The story's enduring popularity is no mystery: it's a compelling portrait of young people trying to find their place in the world. The score is just as strong, finely tuned to the emotional pitch of every moment. It’s no wonder the show won four Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical.

But what truly brings this show to life, and gives it the emotional resonance, is the direction and the design, which earned Tonys of their own. The stage is covered in dirt (actually rubber granules) that the performers kick up as they move and dance, a constant reminder that there is no escaping the grit of this world. Unsteady-looking metal structures rise for the actors to climb, and movable planks become everything from drive-in movie seating to a moving train. The effect is to show the precariousness of their lives. These are kids who the world doesn't give anything to or expect anything from. They can never find solid footing. The ground is literally shifting beneath their feet.

The violence is astonishingly realistic for a musical, especially since most of it unfolds through choreography and dance. The fight scenes, above all the climactic rumble, are precisely choreographed yet palpably dangerous. Throughout the show, dramatic, evocative lighting heightens the tension, often seeming to slow or even stop time. It’s particularly striking in a scene where the whole stage appears engulfed in flames.

The excellent cast, most of them making their National Tour debuts, is led by Christian Arredondo as Ponyboy. He is perfect as a 14-year-old forced to grow up too fast after losing both parents in a car accident, clinging to his dreams while facing the hard reality of his life. Bonale Fambrini is sweet and sensitive as Johnny Cade, and Anthony Garcia is commanding as Dallas Winston, the toughest and most hardened of the Greasers, whose fierce loyalty makes him a big brother to them all. Rounding out the principal cast are Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Brendan Dallaire as Sodapop Curtis, and Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance. There isn’t a weak link in the bunch.

I recommend this production very highly. Happily, the run is slightly longer than usual, with extra shows next Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are already very limited, so get them while you can.

THE OUTSIDERS runs through Nov. 24. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 7% 3 COME FROM AWAY Albany Civic Theater 6% 4 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 5 MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 10% 2 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 3 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 4 LIVE IN 3,2,1... TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 5% 5 TIME STANDS STILL Ten Fifteen Productions 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Magenta Theater 10% 2 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 10% 3 Gallery Theater 6% 4 Chapel Theatre 5% 5 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 3 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 4% 5 Lindsey Rae Johnson - DEEP WATER New Wave Opera 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone