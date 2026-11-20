"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Keller Auditorium
This stunning take on S.E. Hinton's classic novel runs through Nov. 24.
When S.E. Hinton published The Outsiders in 1967, it caused a stir. Its portrait of teenage life was far grittier than anything the media usually offered: violence, profanity, underage drinking, smoking, and family dysfunction, none of it sanitized. Nearly 60 years later, the Tony-winning musical adaptation lands with the same force. This is not an easy world to live in, but it’s a stunning one to watch.
THE OUTSIDERS, whose National Tour is now running at Keller Auditorium, is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967. Ponyboy Curtis, a 14-year-old from a working-class family, loves to read and dreams of being like Paul Newman. Those dreams quickly collide with the rules of his world: some kids are born poor "Greasers" and some are born wealthy "Socs" (short for socialites). Conflict between them is a given: the Socs amuse themselves by beating up Greasers they catch on “their” side of town. When one especially violent confrontation ends in tragedy, Ponyboy and his best friend, Johnny Cade, are forced into hiding. The show explores the loss of innocence and the power of friendship and family, both biological and chosen, while holding out hope that things could be different.
Drawing on both Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film, the show has a book by Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, with music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The story's enduring popularity is no mystery: it's a compelling portrait of young people trying to find their place in the world. The score is just as strong, finely tuned to the emotional pitch of every moment. It’s no wonder the show won four Tony Awards in 2024, including Best Musical.
But what truly brings this show to life, and gives it the emotional resonance, is the direction and the design, which earned Tonys of their own. The stage is covered in dirt (actually rubber granules) that the performers kick up as they move and dance, a constant reminder that there is no escaping the grit of this world. Unsteady-looking metal structures rise for the actors to climb, and movable planks become everything from drive-in movie seating to a moving train. The effect is to show the precariousness of their lives. These are kids who the world doesn't give anything to or expect anything from. They can never find solid footing. The ground is literally shifting beneath their feet.
The violence is astonishingly realistic for a musical, especially since most of it unfolds through choreography and dance. The fight scenes, above all the climactic rumble, are precisely choreographed yet palpably dangerous. Throughout the show, dramatic, evocative lighting heightens the tension, often seeming to slow or even stop time. It’s particularly striking in a scene where the whole stage appears engulfed in flames.
The excellent cast, most of them making their National Tour debuts, is led by Christian Arredondo as Ponyboy. He is perfect as a 14-year-old forced to grow up too fast after losing both parents in a car accident, clinging to his dreams while facing the hard reality of his life. Bonale Fambrini is sweet and sensitive as Johnny Cade, and Anthony Garcia is commanding as Dallas Winston, the toughest and most hardened of the Greasers, whose fierce loyalty makes him a big brother to them all. Rounding out the principal cast are Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Brendan Dallaire as Sodapop Curtis, and Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance. There isn’t a weak link in the bunch.
I recommend this production very highly. Happily, the run is slightly longer than usual, with extra shows next Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are already very limited, so get them while you can.
THE OUTSIDERS runs through Nov. 24. Details and tickets here.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
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