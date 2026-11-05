Review: MARSHA BLOVOTNIK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP at Artists Rep

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A soup that can heal the world? Pass out the spoons! That’s what’s simmering in MARSHA BLOVOTNIK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP, which opens Artists Repertory Theatre’s 44th season, “Comedies for a World on Fire.” But don’t expect a reprieve from the flames. This modern-day fairy tale, written by local playwright Dan Kitrosser and directed by Luan Schooler, throws you right into the burning cauldron.

Marsha, a “Leftie Jewish Lesbian,” is very angry. At what? Absolutely everything, and she and her ever-present Chorus are happy to tell you all about it. The world is awful, she's in the middle of her third divorce, and her estranged sister, Janice, has invited herself over for Shabbos dinner. Maria Porter plays her at a full boil, bringing all the self-righteous energy the role demands, while Maeve Stier's Chorus, armed with an accordion, supplies running commentary and useful advice (which Marsha usually ignores).

Marsha runs The People's Theatre, the socialist company her father founded, out of her New York home. Though she hasn’t put on a show in a while – probably because no one wants to be around her (even when you agree with someone about the state of things, that kind of anger is exhausting). Alex Meyer and Tyler Buswell's wonderfully busy set captures the place perfectly. Get there early to take it all in, along with a pre-show soundtrack of alternative music that this Gen Xer very much appreciated.

So, the chicken is roasting and the challah is in the oven, but there's none of their family’s traditional chicken soup, because Marsha lost the recipe. Then, a mysterious stranger shows up with a pot of soup and assures Marsha it has the ability to cure all the world's problems, if only she can get her sister to eat it.

Janice (Robin McAlpine) arrives as the personification of everything Marsha hates: a conservative from "the country" (in reality, an hour upstate) who’s married to a successful real estate mogul (read: responsible for gentrification). She also has her own brand of self-righteousness. Janice has come ready to forgive Marsha for a past wrong and bury the hatchet. But Marsha doesn't believe she did anything wrong, and the very idea of being forgiven only makes her angrier.

Others soon join the fray. Adam John Roper gives the evening's most heartfelt performance as Janice's gay son Jonathan, especially when he recalls a moment from his growing up around The People's Theatre. Miriam Schwartz is the production's standout as Marsha's soon-to-be third ex-wife, Lilith: very funny, very physical, always with a sparkle in her eye. Roper and Schwartz also double as the mysterious strangers who attempt to steer the sisters in the right direction.

The comedy here comes from the sheer over-the-topness of it all. Marsha, for whom nuance simply doesn’t exist, burns so hot that any real person would fizzle out. The play also leans good-naturedly into stereotypes of all kinds (if we can’t laugh at ourselves, we’re hooped!), though at times the politics felt overbearing. If anyone needs a bowl of that magical soup, it’s Marsha, who could stand to cool down long enough to have a conversation in a normal register.

And that’s where the play resonates most right now. As the holidays approach, many of us will be sitting down to share a meal with family members we disagree with. Getting through that dinner successfully obviously won’t solve the world’s problems. But calming down enough to sit at the same table may be a start.

MARSHA BLOVOTNIK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP runs through Nov. 22. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Philip J. Hatton

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