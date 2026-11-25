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Portland Center Stage has shaken up its season this year. In place of typical holiday-themed fare, the end-of-year slot belongs to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. A horror comedy musical may seem an odd choice for the most wonderful time of the year. But, then again, don't we all have a relative or two who's a bit like a man-eating plant?

LITTLE SHOP makes the rounds in Portland more often than most musicals, and for Gen Xers like me, it's practically in our DNA. It started life as a 1960 B movie, was reimagined as a stage musical in 1982, and then became the better-known 1986 film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin (and with a much less interesting ending).

For the uninitiated: Seymour, a meek, hapless assistant at Mr. Mushnik's struggling Skid Row flower shop, stumbles onto a strange and unusual plant. He names it Audrey II, after the coworker he secretly adores, and suddenly business is booming. The catch? The plant has a very particular appetite, and the bigger it grows, the hungrier it gets. Add Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's terrific songs, and it's easy to see why this one's a classic.

This production, directed by Chip Miller and featuring an excellent cast, is everything you could want from this show.

Ronette (Lo Steele), Chiffon (Danielle Barker), and Crystal (Lydia Fleming) kick things off with the title song, which is a knockout. Things only get better from there. Isaiah Reynolds has a beautiful voice and is perfectly nerdy as Seymour, while Ken Krugman is suitably gruff as Mr. Mushnik. Leah Yorkston is phenomenal as Audrey, and her "Somewhere That's Green," always a highlight, doesn't disappoint.

Then there's Michael Feldman, a physical comedy genius, who plays Orin Scrivello, DDS, along with several smaller parts, each with its own distinct physicality. Every time he steps onstage, you know you're in for a good time (especially if you like pain…IYKYK). And, of course, Audrey II gets its amazing voice from the "First Lady of Portland Blues," LaRhonda Steele.

Derek Easton's impressive rotating set features the band onstage, and the plant itself, courtesy of puppet designer Alyssa Marie, is killer (pun very much intended).

This isn't your typical holiday offering, and thank goodness for that. We could all use a good laugh right now, and this delightfully bloody musical delivers. Definitely go.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS runs through Dec. 24. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Shawnte Sims

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 CABARET Gallery Theater 8% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% 5 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 9% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 3 MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS, AND OTHER TRUE STORIES CoHo Theater 6% 4 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 5 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Gallery Theater 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11% 2 Magenta Theater 10% 3 Gallery Theater 10% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 NOAH MILLER - CABARET Gallery Theater 5% 3 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 4% 5 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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