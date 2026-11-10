Review: AN ILIAD at Third Rail Repertory Theatre

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At the start of AN ILIAD, Isaac Lamb's Poet holds up his palm and asks us to imagine it as a map of the United States. This line is a river, he says. This spot here is Columbus, this one's Chicago, this one's Portland. Picture the people you know, in the places you know. Now imagine them as the young Greek men marching off to the Trojan War, where so many of them will be slaughtered.

All of a sudden, this ancient myth is neither ancient nor a myth. It's happening now, to us and to the people we love.

Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's play, winner of the 2012 Obie and Lucille Lortel awards, takes Homer's The Iliad, which many of us stumbled through in high school and never opened again, and brings it crashing into the present. Third Rail's production is one of the most powerful pieces of theatre I've seen in years, and one of the best solo performances I’ve seen ever. It sets a very high bar for the rest of the season.

The play is a masterpiece, distilling Homer's 24 books into about 100 minutes. Like its source, it covers a few weeks near the end of the legendary 10-year Trojan War, beginning when King Agamemnon enrages his greatest warrior, Achilles, by seizing his captive Briseis. From that one insult, pride and greed spiral into a new cycle of senseless violence. The war itself began over one woman: Helen, wife of King Menelaus of Sparta, who was abducted by (or perhaps ran off with) the Trojan prince Paris. It is said to have cost tens or even hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides. Why not just give her back? Why did so many people have to die?

The Poet is something of a mythological creature himself. He has been telling this story for millennia, ever since he witnessed it firsthand. He is the only actor on stage, yet in Lamb's hands the battlefield materializes before your eyes. Two moments hit with staggering emotional force. In one, rage radiates through the entire space. In the other, grief fills the room just as completely.

What I keep reflecting on about this play is how it moves between the abstract and the concrete. War as an idea is almost impossible to grasp: hundreds of ships in a distant land, carrying thousands of men, many of them destined to become faceless, nameless dead. Who can even picture that? But when the story narrows to a single point, it's no longer about a crowd of strangers but about one person, who could be your neighbor, your brother, your son. Lamb travels between those scales with incredible range, from epic sweep to quiet, personal loss, aided by Samantha Kemp's lighting, Peter Ksander's set, and live music performed by Jeff Kerestes as The Muse.

Ultimately, AN ILIAD doesn’t just show us the cost of war. It makes us feel it, along with how easily we can be pulled into seeing another person, or another people, as the enemy. It leaves you wondering whether we're fated to repeat these devastating cycles forever while the gods push us one way or the other for their own amusement, oblivious to the suffering they cause. Or whether there's another way, and we can still make a different choice.

What more can I say? This production is a stunning work of art. Do not miss your opportunity to see it. Now through Nov. 22 at CoHo Theatre. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Owen Carey

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