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Gospel stars LaRhonda Steele and JerMichael Riley will join Oregon Repertory Singers for a celebration rooted in community, warmth, and joy. GLORY OF CHRISTMAS will include the expected classical and seasonal favorites but also the electrifying energy of gospel music, a new twist this year.

Partnering once again with Lift Urban Portland (LiftUP), patrons are encouraged to support their vital work serving low-income residents with a focus on reducing food insecurity. Please support this important partnership by bringing canned soups, nut butters, or shelf-stable milk to your Glory of Christmas concert or making a financial contribution: every $10 donation provides 7 meals for members of the community. We've set a goal to raise 500 food items and $250.

Student choirs from ORS Youth Choir (Dec. 6), Gladstone High School & Kraxberger Middle School (Dec. 12), and West Sylvan Middle School (Dec. 13) will perform in a shor

ABOUT OREGON REPERTORY SINGERS

Founded in 1974, Oregon Repertory Singers is a premier choral arts nonprofit dedicated to creating beauty, evoking emotion, inspiring thought, and enriching the community through powerful choral performances and accessible music education. Under the direction of Dr. Ethan Sperry, ORS presents music ranging from the newest generation of composers to celebrated choral masterworks. ORS is uniquely distinguished as the region's only choral nonprofit offering equally robust adult and youth programs, creating opportunities for singers of all ages to learn, perform, and connect through music.

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 27% 2 MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 13% 3 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 7% 4 LIZARD BOY Portland Center Stage 5% 5 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5% Best Play 1 LIVE IN 3,2,1... TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 12% 2 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 12% 3 TIME STANDS STILL Ten Fifteen Productions 10% 4 FREUD ON COCAINE Fuse Theatre Ensemble 6% 5 JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 18% 2 Chapel Theatre 12% 3 Ten Fifteen Productions 9% 4 The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 5 Lakewood Theatre Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 29% 2 Lindsey Rae Johnson - DEEP WATER New Wave Opera 5% 3 Illya DeTorres - MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 5% 4 Jessica Curtis - MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 5% 5 Phoebe Gildea - DEEP WATER New Wave Opera 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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