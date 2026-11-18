"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Oregon Repertory Singers Will Perform GLORY OF CHRISTMAS With LaRhonda Steele And Jermichael Riley
Oregon Repertory Singers will stage the holiday concert with special guests LARHONDA STEELE AND JERMICHAEL RILEY.
Gospel stars LaRhonda Steele and JerMichael Riley will join Oregon Repertory Singers for a celebration rooted in community, warmth, and joy. GLORY OF CHRISTMAS will include the expected classical and seasonal favorites but also the electrifying energy of gospel music, a new twist this year.
Partnering once again with Lift Urban Portland (LiftUP), patrons are encouraged to support their vital work serving low-income residents with a focus on reducing food insecurity. Please support this important partnership by bringing canned soups, nut butters, or shelf-stable milk to your Glory of Christmas concert or making a financial contribution: every $10 donation provides 7 meals for members of the community. We've set a goal to raise 500 food items and $250.
Student choirs from ORS Youth Choir (Dec. 6), Gladstone High School & Kraxberger Middle School (Dec. 12), and West Sylvan Middle School (Dec. 13) will perform in a shor
ABOUT OREGON REPERTORY SINGERS
Founded in 1974, Oregon Repertory Singers is a premier choral arts nonprofit dedicated to creating beauty, evoking emotion, inspiring thought, and enriching the community through powerful choral performances and accessible music education. Under the direction of Dr. Ethan Sperry, ORS presents music ranging from the newest generation of composers to celebrated choral masterworks. ORS is uniquely distinguished as the region's only choral nonprofit offering equally robust adult and youth programs, creating opportunities for singers of all ages to learn, perform, and connect through music.
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