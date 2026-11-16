NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Native Performing Arts Network will produce the Pacific Northwest premiere of an award-winning comedy by Mississippi Choctaw and Laguna and Isleta playwright Dillon Christopher Chitto.

Plus, NPAN's new works program is shining a light on Indigiqueer plays, starting with an open call for submissions. At least three Indigiqueer plays will receive cash awards of $300 each.

The company is also partnering with Oregon Children's Theatre to develop a new musical by Taya Dixon (Confederated Tribes of Siletz) and Jenn Hartmann Luck.

In addition, NPAN expands its arts education program for Native Youth. Building on its flagship summer sleepaway camp, which is held each July on a college campus, the organization will serve more students by bringing performing arts education in-person to tribal communities across Oregon and surrounding states.

“In the summer, Native youth travel to join us on a college campus for a holistic camp that incorporates performing arts instruction, Native health and wellness, cultural activities, and college prep,” says arts education program co-founder Teresa Melendez. “Students have been asking us for years to bring programming to their home communities, and this year, we're able to do it.”

Additionally, NPAN is strengthening its infrastructure, and hiring a new leadership position, thanks in part to support from the Collins Foundation and Les and Sheri Biller Family Foundation.

Pueblo Revolt (Best New Play–Rella Lossy Award)

Equally hilarious and poignant, Pueblo Revolt is the story of two brothers, Feem and Ba'homa, living through the only time in North American history when Native people kicked out the colonizers. As the oldest brother dreams of a Pueblo-led revolution against their oppressors, the younger brother navigates a pesky and totally inconvenient crush on the Spanish baker's son. Together, they must question their beliefs and embrace their identities to ensure the survival of their people as the Pueblo Uprising unfolds.

Pueblo Revolt weaves together the untold history of the 1680 Pueblo Uprising and the hope of Indigifuturism to examine queerness, family ties, religion and the value of resistance.

UC Berkeley Arts Research Center called the San Francisco Bay Area world premiere, “an intricate, vibrant play that participates in a centuries-long project of preserving Indigenous voices and working with history as a living, nonlinear thing.”

Pueblo Revolt was originally commissioned by NPAN founder Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga) at her previous organization, AlterTheater in the San Francisco Bay Area. Harrison first became aware of Chitto's work because of another Native playwright whose work had also been commissioned by AlterTheater, Larissa FastHorse, with whom Harrison made her Broadway debut.

“Larissa told me, you have to keep an eye on this young writer–he's got a great sense of comedy,” Harrison said. “So when his first play premiered with Native Voices in Los Angeles, I made sure to go see it. And she was right–Dillon's writing is hysterically funny. But the thing that I love most about Dillon's characters is that they touch your heart deeply.”

Pueblo Revolt will begin performances March 11th in Hillsboro, before touring in the Portland metro area, and to tribal communities and other locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California. The touring production is available for booking now, and tickets for the public performances will go on sale starting in February.

CALL FOR INDIGIQUEER PLAY SUBMISSIONS: NOV. 30 DEADLINE

NPAN is seeking submissions of Indigiqueer plays of any length, previously produced or not, for numerous opportunities. Regular submissions close Nov. 30th, with late submissions being read as capacity allows until Dec. 31st.

“By Indigiqueer, we mean plays that live in the intersection of both Indigenous and queer identities,” Harrison clarified. “NPAN is focusing on Indigiqueer plays so that our two-spirit and queer youth feel wrapped in the love of their community.”

2SLGBTQIA+ Native youth attempt suicide 66% more frequently than their non-Native peers. Those rates plummet when Native youth feel accepted by their community and have access to cultural spaces. This opportunity is intended to celebrate the diversity of 2-Spirit, Native queer, gender expansive relatives, promote acceptance, and aid in lowering this statistic.

“I think it's important to celebrate Indigiqueer experiences because we aren't represented in popular culture at all, really,” Chitto said. “It has only been recently that Native people are seeing our stories told on TV and in movies. We are no longer the villains in westerns. But still, those stories are typically straight stories. For many tribes queer people were traditionally celebrated so if we celebrate Indigiqueer stories and experiences, then we can move past harmful ways of thinking that have infiltrated our communities. It's important that Indigenous queer youth see these stories being celebrated, so they know they're not alone, that there's not just one way to live, and that there's a place for them.”

During opening week of Pueblo Revolt in March, NPAN will recommend up to 15 plays for production to the wider theater community through a list on New Play Exchange. Additionally, the organization will award at least three playwrights $300 cash prizes each. Finally, at least 2 plays will be selected for staged readings as part of an Indigiqueer Theater Festival in Portland, Ore.

TOOLKIT FOR NATIONAL DAY OF MMIWR

Each year activists rally on May 5th, the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR). In 2026, Native Performing Arts Network inaugurated the first National Day of Theater Readings for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR). More than 15 Native playwrights received readings at 25 companies across the country. With even more theaters expressing interest in getting involved, Native Performing Arts Network has created a toolkit that companies can use to raise visibility about this crisis of violence.

This collective theater action coincides with that national day and the surrounding activities during the National Week of Action for MMIWR. NPAN's National Day of Theater Readings for MMIWR offers theaters a way to stand in solidarity with Native communities, to form or deepen relationships with Native artists, and to bring Native stories onto their stages.

Indigenous women are murdered at 10 times the national average, and more than four in five Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime. Native girls and women make up a disproportionate amount of trafficking victims, with Portland, Ore. identified as a hotspot for the trafficking of Native girls and women. According to the Urban Indian Institute of Health, more than 95% of missing Native people receive no mainstream news coverage.

NPAN's toolkit includes a curated list of plays that address various aspects of MMIWR–from a family searching for a missing loved one, to a law enforcement officer trapped by corruption and jurisdiction, to a pair of siblings struggling with their grief after losing a sister. Plays include a classic surrealist play by Marie Clements which originally premiered in 2000, The Accidental and Unnatural Women. Inspired by true events, the play explores the dreams and longings of First Nations women in Vancouver who were targeted and murdered by a serial killer who operated from 1965 to 1988. Other recommended plays include the first-ever Native play to be a finalist for the highly prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, I is for Invisible by DeLanna Studi.

In addition to a list of recommended plays, the toolkit includes branding and graphics, a postcard template, and a panel with MMIWR activists and experts, plus links to resources, research, experts and activists, including the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center.

CO-COMMISSION OF THE MOUNTAIN AND THE RAVEN

Native Performing Arts Network has joined Oregon Children's Theatre to support the development of a new musical by Taya Dixon (Confederated Tribes of Siletz) and Jenn Hartmann Luck, artistic director of OCT. The Mountain and the Raven centers on two girls struggling with upheaval in their families.

“Oregon Children's Theatre is thrilled to be collaborating with Native Performing Arts Network on the development of The Mountain and the Raven, a new play for young audiences,” Hartmann Luck said. “Not only is OCT excited about developing new works for young people across the region in general, but this collaboration with NPAN is truly special–specifically pairing a Native playwright and a white composer to explore the lives of two young girls, one Native, one not, who are navigating grief, loss, and identity while on an unexpected adventure on Mt. Hood. We look forward to supporting the ongoing development of this work, with our eye on a world premiere in 2028.”

This new musical will be workshopped within the community later in the year.

“NPAN is very committed to bringing Native stories to Native communities, giving Native youth and elders the first opportunities to offer feedback on new work in development,” Harrison said. “Because of historical power dynamics, oftentimes Native voices are easily overpowered and Native creators are urged to change their stories for the comfort of white audiences. NPAN is about re-centering Native experiences and Native voices in the development process. OCT has been a wonderful partner, and I am looking forward to what Taya and Jenn create together.”

SUMMER CAMP INDIGENIZED: Native Youth Performing Arts Camp

July 19-23, 2027 · Location TBD

Every summer, NPAN brings Indigenous students, primarily from reservation communities, to a college campus for a sleepaway summer camp. This holistic camp focuses on the performing arts, college and career prep, health and wellness, and cultural connections. The program is designed and led by Indigenous education experts and Native professional artists. Originally founded as the Arts Learning Project for Native Youth (ALP4NY), 2027 will mark the eighth year of creating a joyful and empowering experience for Indigenous teens. Native students attend this camp for FREE! To sponsor a student's attendance, contact NPAN at info@nativeperformingarts.org.



Photo Credit: Native Performing Arts Network, unless otherwise noted

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming