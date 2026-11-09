MAMMA MIA! Tickets to Go on Sale for 25th Anniversary Tour Stop in Toledo

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Single tickets to the 25th Anniversary tour of Mamma Mia! will go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. This engagement is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series and will take The Stranahan stage for eight performances April 27–May 2, 2027.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office.

The 25th Anniversary production of Mamma Mia! made a return to Broadway in August 2025 for a limited six-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it had its first Broadway opening in 2001. Mamma Mia! played for a record-breaking 14 years on Broadway, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Produced by Judy Craymer, Mamma Mia! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

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