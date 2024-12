Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; GREASE THE MUSICAL at Gallery Theater Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kathleen Van De Veere - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 13%

Chynna Rae Shurts - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 12%

Muffie Delgado Connelly - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 7%

Bethany Hanson - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Jeff George - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 5%

Geri Greeno - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 5%

Chris Byrne - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - HART Theatre 4%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Shannon Jung - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Julie June Heffner - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble / Sara king production 3%

Sophina Flores - RITUAL TREATMENT - Roots and All Theatre Ensemble 3%

Shannon Jung - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Elise byrne - CHRISTMAS IN CHRISTMASVILLE - Twilight Theater Company 3%

Chisao Hata - YOHEN - PassinArt 3%

Kemba Shannon - FAME THE MUSICAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

Jeff George - LEGALLY BLONDE - Stumptown Stages 2%

Elise Byrne - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 2%

Gina Andrews - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Jeff George - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Stumptown Stages 2%

Julie June Heffner - CRY BABY - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

Dan Murphy - SH-BOOM, LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Rosharra Frances - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Laura Hiszczynskyj - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Liberty Dolence - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gather Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Betsy Joan LeClair - ANASTASIA - Gallery Theater 6%

Linda Mattson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Gallery Theater 6%

Jennifer Mikel - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 5%

Lucy Wells - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 5%

Chris Byrne - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Christine Kuzan - SWEENEY TODD - Twilight Theater Company 5%

Kelly Sporseen - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 5%

Mary Ann Potter - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 4%

Sydney Dufka - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Heather Butler Skogen - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 4%

Heather Butler Skogen - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 4%

Allison Dawe - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Mary Hobson - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 3%

Emilie Weidlich - KING HENRY IV PART 1 AND 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

Kira smolev - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 3%

Seth Renne - PUFFS - Gallery Theater 3%

Aurora Hernandez - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Sara King - CRYBABY - The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Nancy Christy - FROG AND TOAD - Northwest Children's Theater 2%

Wanda Walden - GOD'S FAVORITE - PassinArt 2%

Jessica Kroeze - BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Athena McElrath - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Allie Schluchter-Cox - SH-BOOM, LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Janelle Sutton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Landy Lamb - GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE - The Funhouse Lounge 2%



Best Dance Production

FOOLISH MORTALS: A HAUNTED MANSION BURLESQUE CABARET - Alberta Rose 27%

COME TOGETHER: A BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO THEA BEATLES - Alberta Rose 27%

BOOKLOVER'S BURLESQUE - Alberta Rose 20%

RITUAL TREATMENT - Roots & All Ensemble 16%

DAPPERLESQUE - Alberta Rose 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kris Heller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 10%

Kelly Jansen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 9%

Isaac Lamb - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 7%

Will Stevens - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 6%

Chris Byrne - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Robert Salberg - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 4%

Chris Byrne - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - HART Theatre 4%

Karlyn Love - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Sara Elizabeth King - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Patrick Nims - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 3%

Sara King - CRYBABY - The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Lyn Cramer - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Bryce Britton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Andy Barrett - DIE HARD: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Garrett Gibbs - ANASTASIA - Gallery Theater 2%

Dylan Sladky - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

Chris Byrne - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 2%

Dennis Corwin - 9 TO 5 - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Chris Byrne - CHRISTMAS IN CHRISTMASVILLE - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Steve coker - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Stumptown Stages 2%

Sawyer Jackson - 36 QUESTIONS - Rewrite Theater 2%

Abigail Weinman - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Andy Barrett - BATMUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

Dennis Corwin - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Evan Tait - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sherwood Star Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dylan Sladky - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 11%

Garrett Gibbs - PUFFS - Gallery Theater 10%

Jeananne Kelsey - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 6%

Chip Miller - CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 6%

Alec Henneberger - KING HENRY IV PART 1 AND 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 5%

Danyelle Tinker - SHOOTING STAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 4%

Rusty Tennant and William Stevens - GREAT WHITE GETS OFF - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Karlyn Love - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lakewood Theatre 4%

Dorinda Toner - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Twilight Theater Company 3%

Isaac Lamb - MIDDLETOWN MALL - Third Rail 3%

William Crawford - MISS BENNETS CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - HART Theatre 3%

William Earl Ray - GOD'S FAVORITE - PassinArt 3%

Sarah Nolte - THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) - Mask and mirror 2%

Tobias Andersen & Michael Streeter - THE RESITABLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Twilight Theater Company 2%

David Smith-English and Jason Shanafelt - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Jeanette Harrison - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING), OR A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Native Theater Project/ Bag&Baggage 2%

April Aasheim - THE AM SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%

Dmae Lo Roberts - YOHEN - PassinArt 2%

Jolene Magee - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 2%

David smith-English - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

April Aasheim - AND MISS REARDON DRINKS A LITTLE - HART Theatre 2%

Harrison Butler - THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%

Riley parham - THE SEAGULL - Blinking eye theater 2%

Holly Griffith - FROM A HOLE IN THE GROUND - Corrib Theatre 1%

Ravyn Jazper-Hawke - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 1%



Best Ensemble

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 9%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 7%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 5%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theater 5%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 4%

9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 4%

PUFFS - Gallery Theater 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Twilight Theater Company 3%

1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

BARTOW - Ten Fifteen Productions 3%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 3%

HENRY IV PART 1 AND 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 2%

DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING), OR A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Native Play Project/ Bag&Baggage 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Playhouse Collective Theatre Company 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Lakewood Theatre 2%

GO, DOG GO! - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

IOLANTHE - Light Opera of Portland - Brunish Theater 2%

SH-BOOM, LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

BATMUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian Anderson Priddy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 9%

Joel Ferraro - LIBERACE AND LIZA, HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION; A TRIBUTE - Portland Center Stage 7%

Wendy Boyack - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 6%

Carl Faber - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 4%

Ward Ramsdell - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 4%

William Crawford - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 4%

Blanca Forzán - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING) OR, A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 3%

Tom and Sandy Cronin - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Blanca Forzan - YOHEN - PassinArt 3%

Kristeen Willis - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Mick Alderman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ten Fifteen Productions 3%

Jeremy Ollis and William Crawford - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - HART Theatre 3%

Isaiah Johnson - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Isaac Carter - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 3%

Caitlin Steinmann - KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

Carl Faber - GO, DOG GO! - Northwest Children’s Theater 3%

Sophina Flores - LEGALLY BLONDE - Stumptown Stages 3%

Ian Anderson Priddy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

EZ Jones - CRYBABY! THE MUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

Philip Leonard - ALMOST, MAINE - Ten Fifteen Productions 2%

Marika Kent - CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 2%

EZ Jones - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Jolene Magee - SHOOTING STAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 2%

Demetri Pavlatos - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Samantha Miyamoto - THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Trull - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 12%

Bo Ayars - LIBERACE AND LIZA, HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION; A TRIBUTE - Portland Center Stage 10%

ALICIA BARRETT - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 8%

Kent Wilson - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 7%

Adam Young - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 5%

Lars Campbell - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 5%

Mak Kastelic, Paul Van Sickle, Juliet Terrill, Lee Barbara - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 4%

Lindsey Lefler - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - HART Theatre 4%

Billy Thompson - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Shanae Tullis - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 4%

Wendy Trier Vece - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gather Repertory Theatre 4%

James Liptak - CRYBABY! THE MUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 4%

Mak Kastelic - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 4%

Cyndy Ramsey-Rier - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Alex Trull - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Melissa Sondergeld Hood - FAME THE MUSICAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

James Liptak - BATMUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Amelia segler - CHRISTMAS IN CHRISTMASVILLE - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Erin Zelazny, Heather Michaels, and Danielle Dye - 'THE LAST FIVE YEARS' - STAR Society 2%

Colin Shepard - 36 QUESTIONS - Rewrite Theater 2%

Mak Kastelic - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Merideth Kaye Clark - STORIES & BONES: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ROSETTA PROJECT - WAKEMAN - Alberta Rose 2%

Reece Sauve - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Kristi Stingle - SH-BOOM, LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Lissa Halsinger - THE DOUBLE THREAT TRIO - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 0%



Best Musical

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Twilight Theater Company 8%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - HART Theatre 7%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 7%

HAIR - Portland Center Stage 7%

LIZZIE THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theater 6%

THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 5%

9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 4%

MATILDA - Portland Playhouse 4%

MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

ANASTASIA - Gallery Theater 2%

CRY-BABY: THE MUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Portland Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Lakewood Theatre 2%

HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gather Repertory Theatre 1%

BATMUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Stumptown Stages 1%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - STAR Society 1%

QABARET QUESA - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Aidan colvin - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 8%

Emerson Skogen - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 7%

Victor Polanco - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 6%

Waverly Schmidt - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater 5%

Mar Rifenberg - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 5%

David Saffert - LIBERACE AND LIZA, HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION; A TRIBUTE - Portland Center Stage 5%

Kristin Van Sickle - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 5%

Grant Goldman - DOGFIGHT - Bridgetown of Musical Theatre 4%

Maddie Tran - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 3%

Sarah Hansen - THE MUSIC MAN - Sherwood Foundation for the Arts 3%

Molly Jung - FAME THE MUSCAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Skyler Verity - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 2%

Amelia Segler - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 2%

Aidan Thurheimer-Nolan - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

Leif Norby - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Voni Kengla - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Stephanie Gibbs - ANASTASIA - Gallery Theater 2%

Jillian Snow - LIBERACE AND LIZA, HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION; A TRIBUTE - Portland Center Stage 2%

Ashley Moore - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Winningstad Theater 1%

Ben Tissell - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Jaiden Wirth - 36 QUESTIONS - Rewrite Theater 1%

Derek Gregerson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 1%

Blythe Woodland - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 1%

Susannah Mars - MATILDA - Portland Playhouse 1%

Alec Lugo - QABARET QUESA - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Waverly Schmidt - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Gallery Theater 10%

Lennox Blodgett - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 6%

Arun Kumar - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Alix Sanchez - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 4%

Seth Renne - PUFFS - Gallery Theater 3%

Andrea Vernae - CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 3%

Ben Froeschle - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Lily Walsh - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 3%

Marc Weaver - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ten Fifteen Productions 3%

Rebecca Lingafelter - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Portland Center Stage 2%

Aurora Hernandez - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING) OR, A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Hannah Alice Patterson - FOOL FOR LOVE - Gallery Theater 2%

Ashley Moore - THE SEAGULL - Blinking eye theatre 2%

Nassim Soleimanpour - NASSIM - Portland Center Stage & Boom Arts 2%

Deborah Jensen - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 2%

Paulina Jaeger-Rosete - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Sammy Rat Rios - THE BROTHER AND THE BIRD - Shaking the Tree Theatre 2%

Ian Knowles - THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART 2%

Landy Lamb - MATT AND BEN - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

William Earl Ray - YOHEN - PassinArt 2%

Alec Lugo - WHOS HOLIDAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Taya Dixon - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING) OR, A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 1%

Remington Keough - FOOL FOR LOVE - Gallery Theater 1%

Adrianna Deslinger - MISS BENNETS CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - HART Theatre 1%

Ruby Welch - BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Play

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 12%

PUFFS - Gallery Theater 7%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 7%

NASSIM - Portland Center Stage & Boom Arts 4%

THE BROTHER AND THE BIRD - Shaking the Tree Theatre 4%

SHOOTING STAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 3%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Lakewood Theatre 3%

KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

TRIFLES / FOOL FOR LOVE - Gallery Theater 3%

CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 2%

BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 2%

OF MICE AND MEN - Life In Arts Porductions 2%

QUIXOTE NUEVO - Portland Center Stage 2%

MIDDLETOWN MALL - Third Rail 2%

THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 2%

DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING), OR A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Twilight Theater Company 2%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - STAGES Hillsboro 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - NCRD Performing Arts Center 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 1%

EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heath Hefley/Phillip Kennedy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 9%

Tyler Buswell - LIBERACE AND LIZA, HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION; A TRIBUTE - Portland Center Stage 7%

Zachary Centers - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 7%

Alex Meyer - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Oregon Children's Theater 6%

Chris Byrne - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 5%

Chris Benham - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pentacle Theatre 4%

Steve Coker - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 4%

Alex Meyer - WE WROTE THIS WITH YOU IN MIND - Shaking the Tree Theatre 4%

Bryan Boyde - BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

Christopher Whitten - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 3%

Juliane Bodner - SHOOTING STAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 3%

Britton Mauk - CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 3%

Sara King - CRYBABY - The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Ira Kortum - KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 3%

Taron Towne - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

John Ellingson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

Peter Ksander - A SEAGULL - Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble 2%

Phillip Kennedy - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

John Gerth - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Alex Meyer - MIDDLETOWN MALL - Third Rail 2%

Alex Meyer - GOD'S FAVORITE - PassinArt 2%

Alex Meyer - YOHEN - PassinArt 2%

Tyler Buswell - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING) OR, A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

William Crawford - THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%

John Gerth - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cooper Poole - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 11%

Mick Alderman - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ten Fifteen Productions 7%

Cory Sweany - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Theatre in the Grove 6%

Cooper Poole - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 6%

Abbie Northrop - DINÉ NISHŁĮ (I AM A SACRED BEING) OR, A BOARDING SCHOOL PLAY - Bag&Baggage Productions 6%

Brian Karl Moen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 5%

Phil Johnson - CLYDE'S - Portland Center Stage 5%

Emme Dalla Day Worthy - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 5%

Marcus Storey - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 5%

Marcus Storey - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 4%

Ry Malloy - BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 4%

Alec Henneberger - 12TH NIGHT - The Canon Shakespeare Company 4%

Dolores Toner - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 4%

Chloe Lovelady - KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 4%

Marcus Storey - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Henry Martin - GO, DOG GO! - Northwest Children’s Theater 3%

Marcus Storey - HOLIDAY INN - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Gino Mari - ASHLAND - Crave 2%

Ephriam Harnsberger - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Lawrence Siulagi - YOHEN - PassinArt 2%

Sophina Flores - WHAT BRINGS YOU HERE - Hand 2 Mouth Theater 2%

Phillip Johnson - GOD'S FAVORITE - PassinArt 2%

Brian Karl Moen - SH-BOOM, LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Wyatt - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%

Brian Karl Moen - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aidan Hefley - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts 10%

Nehemiah Creel - GREASE - Gallery Theater 7%

Lo Steel - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 4%

Camden Choc - GREASE - Gallery Theater 4%

Alanna Fagan - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Oregon Children's Theater 3%

Geri Greeno - THE PROM - Pentacle Theatre 3%

Emery Van Sickle - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHALIE BROWN - Playhouse Collective Theatre Company 3%

TJ Lake - DOGFIGHT - Bridgetown Portland Musical Theater 3%

Elyse Byrne - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Grove 3%

Alison Luey - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 3%

Conner Esteb - 1940S RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

Cora Beeman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Metropolitan Performing Arts 2%

Aurora Hernandez - CRYBABY! THE MUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

Ashley Moore - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 2%

Sarah Rose - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Chapel Theatre 2%

Aidan Thurheimer-Nolan - CRY BABY - The Funhouse Lounge 2%

Erin Zelazny - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove 2%

Darrell McGee - BATMUSICAL - The Funhouse Lounge 1%

Voni Kengla - KINKY BOOTS - Stumptown Stages 1%

Ricky Tannoury - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - HART Theatre 1%

Todd hermanson - MY FAIR LADY - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 1%

Jessica Tidd - A NEW BRAIN - Fuse Theatre Ensemble 1%

Bets Swadis - HAIR - Portland Center Stage 1%

Stephanie Crowley - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 1%

Gina Andrews - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nehemiah Creel - PUFFS - Gallery Theater 9%

Dylan Disch - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Ten Fifteen Productions 5%

Georgia Ketchmark - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 5%

Ed Schoaps - FOOL FOR LOVE - Gallery Theater 4%

Shareen Jacobs - THE DRAG BY MAE WEST - Twilight Theater Company 4%

Aurora Hernandez - THE SEAGULL - Blinking Eye Theatre 4%

Bobbi Kaye Kupfner - OF MICE AND MEN - Life In Arts Productions 3%

Anika Johnson - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - HART Theatre 3%

Ashley Moore - A TOMB WITH A VIEW - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Brandon Villanova - PUFFS - Gallery Theater 3%

Mark Schwann - A FEW GOOD MEN - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Zero Feeney - THE RESITABLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Twilight Theater Company 2%

AJ Graham - AND MISS REARDON DRINKS A LITTLE - HART Theatre 2%

Justine Summers - KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 2%

Riley McCarthy - BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

Heath Hyun Houghton - BLONDE ON A BUM TRIP - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival 2%

AJ Graham - THE AMAZING SEANCE SISTERS - HART Theatre 2%

Jeremy Southard - A TOMB WITH A VIEW - Lakewood Theatre 2%

Jacob Coleman - A SEAGULL - Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble 2%

Alexandra Ramirez de Cruz - MIDDLETOWN MALL - Third Rail 2%

Christopher Massey - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Twilight Theater Company 2%

Yelena King - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - STAGES 2%

Robin Micheals - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - STAGES 2%

Connor Swan - BARTOW - Ten Fifteen Productions 2%

August Wygal - KING HENRY IV PART 1 & 2 - The Canon Shakespeare Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre in the Grove 15%

MATLIDA - Portland Playhouse 14%

FROG AND TOAD - Northwest Children's Theater 12%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Oregon Children's Theater 10%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Playhouse Collective Theatre Company 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Oregon Children's Theater 6%

GO, DOG GO! - Northwest Children’s Theater 5%

GOODNIGHT MOON - Oregon Children's Theatre 5%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 4%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - HART Theatre 3%

SHIZUE: AN AMERICAN STORY - Portland Opera 3%

WING IT - Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Metropolitan Performing Arts, Vancouver WA (Portland, OR Market) 12%

Gallery Theater 11%

Portland Center Stage 8%

Theatre in the Grove 8%

Ten Fifteen Productions 7%

Oregon Children's Theater 5%

HART Theatre 4%

The Funhouse Lounge 3%

Fuse Theatre Ensemble 3%

Broadway Rose Theatre Company 3%

Twilight Theater Company 3%

Portland Playhouse 3%

The Canon Shakespeare Company 2%

Clackamas Repertory Theatre 2%

Bridgetown Musical Theatre 2%

Bag&Baggage Productions 2%

Stumptown Stages 2%

Shaking the Tree Theatre 2%

Chapel Theatre 2%

Lakewood Theatre 2%

Northwest Children’s Theater 2%

PassinArt 2%

VANS Entertainment 1%

Alberta Rose 1%

Third Rail 1%



Comments