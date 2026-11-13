LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL Tickets to Go on Sale for Pikes Peak Center Engagement

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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series and will take the Pikes Peak Center stage Feb. 23–24, 2027.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Elle Woods appears to have it all, but her life is suddenly turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more “serious” about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to get admitted to Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths as she sets out to prove herself to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2026-2027 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. Big League is celebrating its 35th season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.

Tickets to LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will be available for purchase at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com and PikesPeakCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

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