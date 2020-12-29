LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Bag and Baggage Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Portland!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Portland:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bag and Baggage 62%

Dani Baldwin - Oregon Children's Theatre 25%

Rebecca Lingafelter 5%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Body Vox 64%

Van De Veere Productions 29%

Shawn Gardner Dance 8%

Best Ensemble

PARFUMERIE - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2016 39%

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE....MURDER AT CHECKMATE MANOR - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2017 14%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Oregon Children's Theatre Young Professionals Co 53%

Broadway Rose Theatre 32%

Portland Center Stage Teen Council 11%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Gallery Theater 50%

Twilight Theater Company 31%

Mask and Mirror Theatre 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Darrin J. Pufall Purdy - INTO THE WOODS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 29%

Dominique Fawn Hill - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2019 26%

Allison Dawe - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 21%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Isaac Lamb - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 16%

Greg Tamlyn - BILLY ELLIOT - Pixiedust Productions - 2018 13%

Isaac Lamb - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Patrick Spike - DANGEROUS LIAISONS (LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES) - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 64%

Marcella Crowson - MIRACULOUS JOURNEY EDWARD TULANE - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2016 10%

Marissa Wolf - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 8%

Favorite Social Media

Broadway Rose 87%

Twilight Theatre 13%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Broadway Rose 45%

Portland Center Stage 20%

Artists Repertory Theatre 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Ronni Lacroute 74%

Patsy Britton 15%

Bob Conklin 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Carl Faber - ORDINARY DAYS - BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 30%

David Castaneda - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 22%

Jesse Belsky - THE MAGIC PLAY - Portland Center Stage - 2018 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Patrick Spike - FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 52%

Seth Renne - ORDINARY DAYS - Broadway Rose - 2019 10%

Patrick Spike - PARFUMERIE - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2016 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gallery Theater - 2019 12%

HEDWIG AND THE ANRY INCH - Portland Center Stage - 2020 10%

NEWSIES - Gallery Theater - 2019 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE.... CHRISTMAS CAROL - Bag&Baggage Productions - 2012 66%

CASSIUS CLAY - Oregon Children's Theatre - 2018 10%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Portland Center Stage - 2020 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bryan Boyd - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 23%

Megan Wilkerson - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Portland Center Stage - 2019 17%

Sean O'Skea - INTO THE WOODS - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2019 17%

Sound Design of the Decade

Brian Karl Moen - MAMMA MIA - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2018 21%

Rody Ortega - MAGELLANICA - Artists Repertory Theatre - 2018 21%

Brian Karl Moen - FLY BY NIGHT - Broadway Rose Theatre - 2016 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Bag and Baggage 49%

Broadway Rose Theatre 17%

Portland Center Stage 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Ronni Lacroute 56%

Broadway Rose 42%

A.R.T. New York 3%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Juanita Muntz 59%

Dick Brannan 27%

Suz Ruddock 14%