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KINKY BOOTS Single Tickets to Go on Sale at Broadway at Buddy Holly Hall

Performances will run May 7–9, 2027.

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KINKY BOOTS Single Tickets to Go on Sale at Broadway at Buddy Holly Hall

KINKY BOOTS will be presented at the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take the stage at Buddy Holly Hall May 7–9, 2027. Single tickets to the musical KINKY BOOTS will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

The North American Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour's creative team includes DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), and Murnane Casting (Casting).

The KINKY BOOTS creative team includes Tony and Grammy Award-winner Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design).

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