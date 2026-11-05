Welcome to the sensational season one finale of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! To close out this chapter, Linedy is joined on the couch by a true force of nature, her very own The Great Gatsby castmate, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Eva Noblezada.
HADESTOWN to Open Broadway at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs
Performances will run November 30–December 2, 2026.
HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will open the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series at Pikes Peak Center November 30–December 2, 2026.
Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.
The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with original director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.
The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021 as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today.
The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
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Tribeca Spotlight: Sara Bareilles & The Original Cast of Hadestown
Fresh from Tribeca, we're bringing you two extraordinary conversations celebrating the power of music, storytelling, and live performance. Adrienne sits down with Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles to discuss her latest work, creative inspiration, and the projects that continue to connect with audiences around the world.
#29-A Mash-up of Topics Raised with me About Sondheim
It’s a mash-up! Producer Dennis Caouki weaves together audio from two recent interviews—one with mathematician Art Benjamin (via the National Museum of Mathematics’ Starring Math webinar series) and one from Shoshana Greenberg’s Scene to Song podcast—into a single conversation.
#9 - Jordan Tyson: Living in the In-Between: Jordan Goes Down to Hadestown
Welcome to a new episode of Entre Acts with host Linedy Genao! This week, Linedy sits down with the luminous Jordan Tyson, who is currently starring as Eurydice in the Tony Award winning musical, Hadestown.
#7 - Casting (And Recasting) a Wide Net: Keeping the Show Fresh with Tom Kirdahy
He’s produced some of New York's biggest hit musicals including JUST IN TIME, HADESTOWN, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, powerful plays like THE INHERITANCE and THE PIANO LESSON, and movies including 2025’s KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN.
Musical Theatre performer Amelia Cormack has had the opportunity to work in three of the world's biggest theatre industries: Broadway, The West End, and Australia's theatre scene. Her journey is equally inspiring as enlightening.
Special Episode: Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney
To celebrate their official opening back in London… the Kit Kat Club’s newest dream pairing of Sally Bowles and the Emcee on the “exhilarating task” of joining the West End production of Cabaret, the power and vitality of a story like this for a 2025/26 audience and why they continue to be inspired by each other's performances each and every day.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer | Moulin Rouge
Broadway stars Jordan Fisher and Solea Pfeiffer join host Joel Crump for another hilarious edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Jordan: Jordan most recently starred as Bobby in the New York City Center Encores!
112. Sound Design for Theater with Jessica Paz
Ever wondered what it takes to become a sound designer? In this episode, Jennifer chats with Tony Award-winning sound designer Jessica Paz to demystify the path into sound design and offer a behind-the-scenes look at what the job entails.
Ep 389- Hadestown Is Now On Tour! Nickolaus Colòn & Megan Colton Are Here!
COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. You know we love our Broadway In Detroit family and we will be in the house when Hadestown comes to the Fisher theatre Jan. 28th to Feb. 2nd. Well, the show then hits the road across the US!
Ep374 - Eva Noblezada (from the vault)
Originally aired as episode 198 on March 22, 2022. Trigger warning: This episode contains discussion of eating disorders. At the age of 25, Eva Noblezada is a two time Tony Award nominee, a Grammy Award winner, and a WhatsOnStage Award winning actress and singer.
Episode 75 - Go to the underground with the Hadestown Cast! ft. Abigail Adriano & Noah Mullins
🌹Come on downtown to Hadestown with the Australian cast of the much-anticipated musical! In a full-circle moment, Justin finally speaks all things Hadestown with the leads of the Australian cast, Abigail Adriano (Eurydice) and Noah Mullins (Orpheus).
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Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
Portland Center Stage at The Armory (9/27-6/27)
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LIZZIE
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (10/16-11/08) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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RENT
Twilight Theater (12/03-12/20)
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The Fab Four: Tribute to The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night LIVE in Salem, OR
Elsinore Theatre (11/06-11/06)
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Ghost Show! TV Pilot Reading
Twilight Theater (11/06-11/06)
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The Fab Four: Tribute to The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night in Bend, OR
Tower Theatre - Bend (11/07-11/07)
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The Silver Belles
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (11/25-12/20)
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Four Old Broads: Christmas Extravaganza
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (12/05-12/20)
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Walden by Amy Berryman
21ten Theatre (10/22-11/15)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Hult Center (4/30-5/02)