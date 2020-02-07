Good Theater Will Present the World Premiere of MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT

Good Theater continues its Second Stage series with the world premiere of Shannon Thurston's solo show MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT. The production will run in repertory with the main stage production, PACK OF LIES. MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT opens February 15th and plays through March 7th, 2020 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Good Theater audiences will be thrilled to hear the incredible sounds of vocal powerhouse Shannon Thurston (LUCKY STIFF, BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER) in MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT, a new musical review written and performed by Ms. Thurston. Featuring songs from both the musical theatre canon and the Great American Songbook, MEN follows the journeys of three very different women, all played by Ms. Thurston, and the ways in which they relate to the men in their lives.

"Classic, a show about three women is named MEN!", Ms. Thurston laughed when asked about her inspiration for the upcoming production. "I wanted this show to leave the audience feeling warm and empowered...that feminists and women can talk about men, and not need their lives to revolve around them. All these women have careers and educations and good jobs, and are stable, functioning women. They just have love lives that involve men." Featuring a wide range of songs from standards such as "To Keep My Love Alive" (written in 1943 by Rodgers and Hart and made famous by Ella Fitzgerald) to "Secret of Happiness" from the 2015 off-Broadway hit DADDY LONG LEGS, MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT is sure to please crowds of all ages and genders. Directed by Brian P. Allen and with arrangements and musical direction by Victoria Stubbs.

MEN: THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT stars Shannon Thurston. Brian P. Allen directs, with musical direction and arrangements by Victoria Stubbs and stage management by Michael Lynch.

MEN plays Tuesdays at 7:00, Saturdays at 12:30, and Sundays at 5:00 (all tickets $22). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

Shannon Thurston is a Maine-based singer, actor, and educator. Previously seen at Good Theater as Annabel Glick in last season's LUCKY STIFF and in annual concert BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER, Ms. Thurston is a favorite of GT audiences, known for her powerful vocals and infectious comedic energy. The head of Voice and Musical Theatre Studies at Maine Arts Academy, Ms. Thurston is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and holds an MA in Musical Theater Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.





