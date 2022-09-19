Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 19, 2022  

Good Theater Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Next Month

Good Theater will open its 20th anniversary season with THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT, running October 5th through October 30th. Based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT premiered on Broadway in 2018. Directed by Stephen Underwood, the production will star Jay Mack, Denise Poirier, and Mark Rubin, and will play at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Jim Fingal (Jay Mack) is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata (Mark Rubin) is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian Allen shares that he likes opening the season with recent Broadway hits. "Shows like THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, CLYBOURNE PARK, GOOD PEOPLE, and AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY are all examples of recent Broadway shows to have opened past seasons. These shows tend to do well with audiences and it gets the season started with something new for our patrons. THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is a great opening for Good Theater. It is a funny, smart and highly relevant play with a great cast. It will delight audiences and it will get patrons talking. The show is very much of the moment. How far is too far when it comes to stretching the truth? Come see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT to find out!"

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT plays Wednesdays at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00. Masks will be required for all audience members at Thursday and Sunday performances. All tickets are $30, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.


Regional Awards


Good Theater Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Next Month
