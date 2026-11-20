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George Fox University students will participate in the development of Freedom, A Rock Musical, a new musical by Portland-based playwright, composer and lyricist Chari Smith. Workshop performances will take place December 13 and 14, 2026, at Wood-Mar Auditorium in Newberg, Oregon.

The project gives students an opportunity to experience the process of developing an original musical, from exploring characters and staging to shaping the music and storytelling. Through rehearsals and workshop performances, students will contribute to a production that is still evolving.

Directed by George Fox University instructor Ben Tissell, the workshop offers students firsthand experience with the collaborative process involved in bringing a new theatrical work to the stage.

“Any musical takes a long road to get to full production or published work,” said Tissell. “And this particular show I think is super accessible to students because the style of music and characters as well as the storyline. It makes sense to them in a way that they really buy in and explore.”

Tissell added that working with students is particularly rewarding because “they are idea factories.”

Freedom, A Rock Musical reimagines the biblical story of Moses through the perspectives of four women: Yocheved, Batya, Miriam and Zipporah. The musical explores their roles in Moses' journey, from his mother's decision to place him in the Nile to his upbringing by an Egyptian princess and his eventual confrontation with questions of identity and belonging.

Through its rock score and contemporary storytelling, the musical examines themes of family, hope, oppression and the search for freedom.

Student Mia Takahashi said the story's themes remain relevant despite its ancient setting.

“I've realized that even though this is a story that took place thousands of years ago, it's still relevant to our world today because it is hard to find hope,” Takahashi said. “It's an important reminder for everyone to have, whether you're going through hard things in life or just seeing all the horrible things that are happening in the world today.”

The George Fox workshop follows a sold-out staged reading of the musical at Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART), marking another step in its development.

For Smith, who writes the book, music and lyrics independently, the opportunity to collaborate with students provides a valuable part of the creative process.

“I write the book, lyrics, and music on my own, so having the opportunity to work in a creative community is invaluable,” Smith said.

Smith is an award-winning Portland-based composer, lyricist and playwright who studied piano at Berklee College of Music. She has spent more than 30 years composing songs, writing plays and developing musicals.

Freedom, A Rock Musical will be presented Sunday, December 13, and Monday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. at George Fox University's Wood-Mar Auditorium, located at 414 N. Meridian Street in Newberg, Oregon.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and students.

For tickets and additional information, visit George Fox Performing Arts.

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 MAZE: THE LABYRINTH PARODY Infernal Machine Productions/Chapel Theatre 6% 5 COME FROM AWAY Albany Civic Theater 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 10% 2 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 3 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 4 TIME STANDS STILL Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 LIVE IN 3,2,1... TOUR DE FORCE PRODUCTIONS 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Magenta Theater 11% 2 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 10% 3 Gallery Theater 7% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 6% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 3 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 5% 4 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 5% 5 Lindsey Rae Johnson - DEEP WATER New Wave Opera 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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