FLOW THERAPY By Devin James Stinson Brings Awareness And Healing

It is clear to see that Devin James Stinson's "Flow Therapy" is a definitely a fresh take on spoken word, which is a form of poetic prose that already has the ability to gain one's attention in a positive, and often healing manner. "Flow Therapy" takes this to another level and it is a form of spoken word, and poetic prose that Devin James Stinson has created with a distinct purpose, in the way that he writes it and presents it. It's purposeful in both intention and delivery - to bring about positive change and to heal. One such "Flow Therapy" video entitled, "Believe in You," written by Stinson in 2018, definitely inspires one to be uplifted with verses such as -

"If I believe in you, then you believe in you.

And maybe if your vision is impeded that'll help you see it through.

If I can help you with the scope that you see into,

And change the focus of it, then maybe you will see it too.

Maybe you'll believe it too,

Maybe you'll believe that everything you dream is feasible.

Maybe once you believe,

You will find someone to teach it to.

The full lyrics and his impeccable delivery may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE7VHcQEq9c

Devin James Stinson overcame alcohol addiction through writing, developing and utilizing "Flow Therapy" in his own life. According to Stinson, "Flow Therapy" came about as my "own personal AA." Stinson continued, "I was inspired by the musical, Hamilton. Some of the context of the story within Hamilton motivated me to start writing what I refer to as "Flow Therapy." This helped me to overcome alcoholism."

An excerpt from one of Stinson's earliest "Flow Therapy" writings as it pertained to his life is included below.

When I was at the bottom of a bottle

I wrote my way out of it

I couldn't have done it

Without the pen

I couldn't have done it

Without the trend

Of getting drunk

And blacking out again.

Then waking up

And finding out

And piecing the story of the night

Back together out the mouths of friends.

Devon James Stinson's motivation behind writing "Believe in You" as recalled by Stinson in a recent interview. "I remember I was living with my sister at the time that I wrote "Believe in You." I felt compelled to let people know that I believed in them. Sometimes, all it takes is one person to say those words. Those words can create a ripple effect in a person's life, creating a surge of positivity to help them do what they've been meaning to do. Once they accomplish their goals, and fill their own cup from the satisfaction of doing work that they love; for example, and following (and reaching their dreams)...their quintessential cup can "runneth over."

One of the most anticipated answers from the recent interview with Stinson, includes asking him to define "Flow Therapy" and its premise.

As described by Devin James Stinson, who refers to himself as "Devin James" on his "Flow Therapy" videos and on his "Flow Therapy" Album, he states, "Flow Therapy" is like a still life drawing of one's challenges using words. It's used to objectively look at what's bothering a person, and then to "get it out," in this case to speak it or to listen to it, so it can be examined. Once the narrative starts to form around what's going on, the person realizes that they are not the problem, the problem is the problem.

"My particular method is through poetry and poetic prose, most definitely categorized as spoken word, yet a bit different. One can simply "unpack" their troubles using the three word method. This method takes several words like anxiety, stress, and nervousness and begins to tell the tale of what exactly is causing those things." Continuing, "The three word method is designed to focus on the three most bothersome words to a person at a certain time in their life. I've learned that honing in on several words at a time makes the emotional process more manageable, and less stressful."

As an example states Stinson,

"If anxiety is due to work, relationships, or money, each word can be "unpacked" into more words to see what the epicenter of the issue is. As the person gets down to the bottom of the figurative "stress layer cake," fewer and fewer words will trigger that resonant emotion until only a few are left." This helps one to separate the problem from the person. The problem becomes the problem, "removed" from the actual person, then it becomes a solvable problem to assess, lessening things such as stress and anxiety."

Devin James Stinson's ""Flow Therapy"" Album is available on BandCamp, by visiting the following link, https://devinjames96.bandcamp.com/album/flowtherapy-ep-vol-1

It's available for donation on BandCamp, simply because, as stated by Stinson, " I want to make "Flow Therapy" available to as many people as possible. So, I accept contributions of $1-$20 and all it takes is to provide an email address to download the mp3s."

In terms of streaming, there are about 13 podcast episodes available on Spotify.

https://open.spotify.com/show/28ZOGfhS3uIzsaJF5rfz19?si=E6u1U6r3SSSsFEgRVyO8gg





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You