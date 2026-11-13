CINDERELLA To Be Performed At Northwest Children’s Theater, McKay Reprising Role Of Cinderella

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This holiday season, Northwest Children’s Theater (NWCT) brings back its original tap-dancing musical Cinderella for a festive celebration of big dreams, Broadway-style song and dance, and a little fairytale magic.

With music, book, and lyrics by longtime NWCT collaborator Ezra Weiss, this lively take on the classic story plays November 28, 2026, through January 3, 2027, on the Schnitzer Stage at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts in downtown Portland.

There’s one particularly special reason this production is a homecoming: Portland actress Sophie MacKay is returning to the title role 13 years after first playing Cinderella at age 15.

MacKay’s history with NWCT goes back much further. She began taking classes at the theater at age 3, appeared in several Mainstage productions in her youth, and spent six years in Kid’s Co., NWCT’s youth performance company. She has since appeared in 13 NWCT Mainstage productions and now serves as a co-director of Kid’s Co. She has also performed on several other local stages, including Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Lakewood Theatre Company, and Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre.

For MacKay, returning to the role has brought back plenty of memories, along with a new perspective on the production. While the script includes a few updates and a new song, the biggest difference is how much she has grown as a performer. Since first playing Cinderella, she has continued her training, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Music. She also has a new appreciation for the show’s humor and music, which came rushing back when the cast gathered for its first read-through.

At the heart of this Cinderella is a heroine who doesn’t need rescuing by a prince. She’s spunky, fiery, and determined to follow her dreams. Romance plays a part in the story, but Cinderella’s true love is dancing and performing, a passion MacKay knows well.

“I love that this Cinderella isn’t a damsel in distress. She’s a girl who knows what she wants, and she wants to dance! I think that’s such a beautiful thing for young kids to see,” says MacKay. “I hope they leave the theater feeling inspired to follow their dreams and maybe even tap their feet all the way home.”

The homecoming is especially meaningful because MacKay will share the stage with three of her former Kid’s Co. students, who are now members of NWCT’s Catalyst youth company. Having once been the young performer looking up to the adult actors onstage, she now finds herself in that role for the next generation.

“It’s so special to get to perform with some of my students. I feel like a proud stage mom! I remember being a kid and finally getting to share the stage with adult performers I’d seen in shows. Now I’m the adult. It’s a really wonderful full-circle moment.”

NWCT Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy is thrilled to welcome MacKay back to the role and see how far she’s come since her first performance.

“Watching Sophie grow up at NWCT and seeing the performer she’s become has been such a joy,” says Hardy. “I’ve had the privilege of watching her evolve from a young student into a confident, accomplished performer and now a mentor to the next generation of young artists. Having her return to a role that was such an important milestone in her early career is incredibly special. I can’t wait for audiences to see the magic she brings to Cinderella today.”

The cast also features Cuin Moore as Prince Bobby, Lucien Gratteri as Vincent, Charlie Sanders as Madame Tatyana, Jody Allen King as the Queen/Stepmother, and Kevin Michael-Moore as the King. The hilariously competitive stepsisters, Putrice and Pustula, are played by Christiane Herrmann and Sarah DeGrave, respectively. Ten youth performers round out the cast in various roles.

Families will love this fresh take on a beloved fairytale, with a strong heroine, dazzling tap-dance numbers, and plenty of holiday magic. It’s a joyful outing for the whole family, with music and movement sure to leave audiences tapping their toes.

Performances will run November 28, 2026 – January 3, 2027 at The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, 1000 SW Broadway, T-100, Portland, OR 97205. Performances: Weekends and select weekdays at 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Recommended Ages: 4 and up Sensory-Friendly Performance: Sunday, November 29 at 2:30 p.m. ASL-Interpreted Performance: Sunday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. School Matinees: December 3, 4, 9, 11, 15, and 16 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tickets: $30–$40. $5 Arts for All tickets are available for Oregon Trail/SNAP Card holders. Please see nwcts.org/faqs for details.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nwcts.org or call 503-222-2190.

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