Bag&Baggage to Stage EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

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Bag&Baggage Productions will present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, playing at The Vault Theater & Event Space in Hillsboro's Arts and Culture District from December 4th to December 20th, with a discounted preview performance on October 15th.

Three actors. 90 minutes. Every Christmas story ever written. What could possibly go wrong? Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is a gloriously unhinged Christmas comedy, and it's exactly what it sounds like: A Christmas Carol. Rudolph. It's a Wonderful Life. The Grinch. All of it, and more, crammed into a single evening by three increasingly desperate performers who absolutely, without question have bitten off more than they can chew.

Director Mandy Khoshnevisan comments, "The best parodies are from the point of view of someone who loves the original material, so whether you love Christmas movies or hate them-or love to hate them!-you'll have a blast watching these three delightful humans run, and I mean run, through your favorite holiday classics."

Bag&Baggage has a long history of bringing joy to the stage year after year with their holiday romps. The theater company has sold out and extended their holiday shows for the last two years, and the company is thrilled for another season of laughs and light in the darkest time of the year.

"This is my second year in a row directing the Christmas show, and I love it! Things I'm looking for in a good Christmas show are: it HAS to be funny, but then with JUST the right amount of sentiment (at the right time). It should be something that has a little wonder in it, that makes you feel just a little bit like a kid again. I wanna see magic -- even if that magic is objectively also very silly," says Khoshnevisan.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) boasts a team of some favorite B&B faces, plus some new ones. On stage are B&B Company Artists Taya Dixon (Antíkoni, The Glass Menagerie, The Crucible) and Trevor Harter (The Woman In Black, A Tuna Christmas, Iron Jo), who are joined by newcomer Emelia Corazza. The design team consists of B&B friends old and new: Raquel Calderon (Costumes), Sophina Flores (Lights), Clementine Dorsey (Props), Jesse Gardner (Sound), and Julianne Bodner (Scenic).

Bag&Baggage's 26/27 Season is sponsored by The City of Hillsboro, The Hillsboro Hops, Seven Sails Vineyard, and Karl Citek and Patricia Logan. Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is sponsored by Gayle and Fred Nachtigal, Elizabeth and Jeremiah Case, and The Harnsberger Collective (Helen Noonan-Harnsberger, Alan Harnsberger, Robin Kimmel, Diane Ditmer)

Bag&Baggage makes visiting the theater accessible, offering senior discounts, discounted Season Subscription ticket options, Arts-For-All, and other accessible discounts. Bag&Baggage also offers its PASSPORT program, which provides middle and high school students free access to any performance throughout the run, and $5 tickets for college students with a valid student I.D. For more details, email boxoffice@bagnbaggage.org.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) runs Dec. 4th-20th, Thurs-Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:00pm.

Discounted Preview Performance December 3rd

December 12th- American Sign Language Interpreted Performance

December 13th- Audio Described Performance with Touch Tour. Please contact the box office!

General admission tickets are $30, available in person Tuesdays-Fridays from 12-4pm, at 503-345-9590, or online at bagnbaggage.org. For more information email boxoffice@bagnbaggage.org

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