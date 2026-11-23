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The American Theatre Guild will participate in #GivingTuesday, the global day of generosity. In recognition of #GivingTuesday, which takes place this year on Dec. 1, The American Theatre Guild is inviting the community to join its fundraising efforts Dec. 1–31, 2026, in support of STAGING THE FUTURE, the organization's philanthropic initiative.

Created in 2017, STAGING THE FUTURE provides young people in underserved communities with access to live theatre experiences and a variety of educational opportunities. The program's impact continues to grow, expanding from 1,500 underserved youth and community members in its earlier years to nearly 28,000 recipients during the 2025–26 Season. In Colorado Springs alone, the program supported 570 individuals during 2025–26 that included funding 428 tickets to Broadway shows.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to experience the inspiration, creativity and excitement that live theatre can bring,” said Elaine Stolze, Associate Vice President of Development and Community Relations. “Through STAGING THE FUTURE, we are opening doors for students and underserved community members who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live theatre or participate in arts education. These experiences can spark imagination, build confidence and inspire possibilities for the future. We are proud of the difference this program is making in our communities, and with the continued generosity of our donors, we can reach even more people.”

STAGING THE FUTURE is available at no cost to all Title I schools and community organizations serving youth and community members in which at least 50 percent of the population is considered low-income, has special needs or is otherwise underserved. The program operates in 11 markets served by The American Theatre Guild across the country.

The program is funded entirely through the generosity of The American Theatre Guild's season ticket members and donors. Making a difference is easier than ever! Community members can support STAGING THE FUTURE through Venmo (@STF-ATGuild) or online at americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future.

Every gift, no matter the size, helps STAGING THE FUTURE:

Provide access to professional theatre for underserved youth and community members.

Foster arts education and career exploration.

Inspire and develop the next generation of performers, creators and theatre patrons.

To learn more about STAGING THE FUTURE or make a donation, visit americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future,

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 CABARET Gallery Theater 8% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% 5 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 9% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 3 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Gallery Theater 5% 5 MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS, AND OTHER TRUE STORIES CoHo Theater 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11% 2 Magenta Theater 10% 3 Gallery Theater 9% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 NOAH MILLER - CABARET Gallery Theater 5% 3 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 5% 5 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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