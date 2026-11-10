American Theatre Guild Donates 1,100 WAITRESS Tickets to Veterans Through Vet Tix

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The American Theatre Guild will donate 1,100 Broadway tickets in five markets in honor of Veterans Day through Vet Tix, the nation's largest veteran-focused nonprofit. With more than 2.9 million verified members, Vet Tix provides event tickets to currently serving military members, veterans from all branches of the armed forces, and the immediate families of service members killed in action.

In Lubbock, local military members and veterans will receive tickets to the Broadway touring production of WAITRESS, the first engagement in the 2026-27 Broadway at Buddy Holly Hall Series.

This show tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

WAITRESS will take the Buddy Holly Hall stage for four performances, November 20-22, 2026.

To ensure tickets are authentic and purchased at the authorized price, please buy tickets to WAITRESS exclusively through the following official ticket outlets: BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.org or by calling 806-792-8339.

Please be aware: The American Theatre Guild and Buddy Holly Hall cannot guarantee the validity of tickets purchased through third-party resellers or unauthorized websites. We strongly encourage patrons to purchase only through the official outlets listed above.

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