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The American Theatre Guild, with Legends Global and the King Center will present the national tour of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. This production will open the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series at the King Center and will take the L3Harris Technologies Theatre stage on Dec. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The true spirit of Christmas lives in this heartwarming production of Charles Dicken's holiday classic. Audiences, young and old, will leave the theater enchanted by this timeless tale of the miraculous redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge. Guided by the ghosts of Jacob Marley, and Christmas Past, Present and Future, the world's most famous miser undergoes a magical, stirring transformation into a marvelous man of overflowing love, kindness and generosity.

CMI Entertainment, in collaboration with Entertainment Central Productions Orlando, is proud to present this beloved story in a version that will move every theatergoer with the wonder of its stirring message of goodwill and holiday hope.

This National Tour features a faithful, fun-filled homage to Dicken's original vision. Brilliantly illuminated projections bathe the period-evocative set pieces with the misty, cobblestoned atmosphere of old London town. Beautifully sung choral arrangements of everyone's best-loved Christmas carols are woven through the two hours of this joyous theatrical journey. The heartfelt acting talent of a nationally selected cast (draped in dazzlingly gorgeous costumes) will bring characters like Mister Fezziwig, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim to life in charming, memorable performances. Other-worldly light and sound effects, along with eerie, larger-than-life puppets accentuate this dreamlike, haunting ghost story.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL was Charles Dicken's gift to a weary world that had almost forgotten the values of goodness and sharing. More than a play, this presentation reminds family members (children, parents and grandparents) that there is a special time of every year when people embrace the belief that it is better to give than to receive and that kindness is contagious.

The fantastic Christmas Eve of Ebenezer Scrooge is a rollicking roller coaster ride of emotions. Often hilarious, sometimes spooky, you will witness the thrilling conversion of a humbug into a hugger! This crowd-pleasing show embodies the best of the holiday spirit and will bring laughter, a few tears, but mostly joy to all who partake in its warm glow. We say, 'Long live Christmas!'

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 CABARET Gallery Theater 8% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% 5 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 9% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 3 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Gallery Theater 5% 5 MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS, AND OTHER TRUE STORIES CoHo Theater 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Magenta Theater 11% 2 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11% 3 Gallery Theater 9% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 NOAH MILLER - CABARET Gallery Theater 6% 3 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 5% 5 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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