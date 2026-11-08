A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Return To Portland Playhouse

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Portland Playhouse's beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, returns November 22 - December 31, and this year audiences can look forward to three exciting changes: a fresh vision from director Cassie Greer, some new miserly Scrooge energy courtesy of Jimmy Garcia, and a scenic refresh by Thyra Hartshorn. Together, they bring new life to a story that has warmed hearts for generations.

Picking up the torch for the first time, Greer brings a creative vision guided by three ideas: light, wonder, and transformation. Her approach embraces the vast possibilities of live theatre, where imagination can turn the simplest objects into entire worlds, the ordinary becomes extraordinary, and a little light can illuminate even the darkest moments.

Beneath the theatrical magic lies something deeply human: the power of empathy, the importance of connection, and the wondrous possibility of change.

“I've been thinking a lot about the heaviness that so many people in my life have been feeling in the past couple of years,” says Greer. “I imagine Scrooge knew a heaviness too, and in response was only able to perceive the world as a place of scarcity and threats. Thinking about the story like this really highlights for me that without moments of connection and deep care - and without intentionally seeking moments of joy and wonder and light in the world - we could all become Scrooge.”

Rick Lombardo and Anna Lackaff's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless tale returns, this year with musical direction by Benjamin Tissell, bringing together spirited carols, humor, imaginative storytelling, and a surprising use of theatrical magic to add a whole new dimension to the story!

Jimmy Garcia steps into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, the famously miserly businessman whose Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn when the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley (Sammy Rat Rios), arrives with a warning, and before the night is over, three more spirits come calling.

Sarah Ellis Smith takes on the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Alec Irion brings the Ghost of Christmas Present to life. The third spirit, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, conjured by the full ensemble through voice, shadow, and light, must be seen to be believed. As Scrooge revisits cherished memories, encounters the joys and sorrows of those in his life, and confronts a future he'd rather not see, we witness the profound truth that even the hardest of hearts can thaw in the warmth of human kindness, generosity, and love.

Rounding out the adult company are Travis Bilenski as Bob Cratchit, Quinci Freeman-Lytle as Fred, Claire Rigsby as Elizabeth, and Madeline Tran as Belle. This talented ensemble also takes on a host of other characters throughout Scrooge's journey, joined by a robust youth cast who bring additional energy, joy, and holiday magic to the stage.



Also new to the production this year is a special collaboration between Portland Playhouse and the Portland Opera Costume Shop, bringing new life to the costumes that help tell this beloved story. With their expertise in period costuming, Maia Denzler (Portland Playhouse), and Ivy Thompson (Portland Opera) infuse the show with historical detail, craftsmanship, and creativity, transporting audiences to the world Dickens once inhabited himself.

Under Greer's direction, this year's production puts its own spin on a familiar story while honoring everything that has made A Christmas Carol a highlight of Portland's holiday season. With music, laughter, and a generous helping of festive spirit, the production invites audiences of all ages to enjoy the wonder of live theatre.

“Dickens' A Christmas Carol has been part of my life for decades,” says Greer, “and I love that it still has the power to profoundly move me every time I return to the text. Collaborating with this incredible ensemble and design team to breathe our own unique life into this story has only deepened my appreciation for each moment of Scrooge's journey, as well as the magic that we can create when we come together with curiosity, creativity, and empathy.”

Whether returning for a favourite holiday tradition or experiencing the story for the very first time, audiences are sure to leave, like Scrooge himself, ready to 'honour Christmas in their hearts, and try to keep it all the year.'

Tickets are: $61.95 – $71.95. Please be advised that all single ticket sales are final, and a $3 transaction fee is included in the total. General Admission may be exchanged for another performance for a $5 per ticket transaction fee. Arts for All and Access Tickets are FINAL SALE and may not be exchanged for another performance.

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