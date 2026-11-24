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The American Theatre Guild will present the musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL. This engagement is part of the 2026–27 BROADWAY AT Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take the stage at Buddy Holly Hall Dec. 18–20, 2026.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like 'America,' 'Forever in Blue Jeans,' and 'Sweet Caroline,' an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

'Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,' said Neil Diamond. 'Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.'

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Original Broadway Producer Ken Davenport said, 'Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he's performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy.'

Original Broadway Producer Bob Gaudio said, 'When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an inspiring book that tells Neil's story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil's iconic songs.'

The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations. Trinity Wheeler serves as Executive Producer for the production.

The company is led by award-winning music artist Jesse Labelle as 'Neil Diamond – Then'. Alongside Labelle in the principal cast are Stuart Metcalf (Neil Diamond – Now), Claire Marshall (Marcia Murphey), Danie Steel (Doctor), Emma Samuelson (Jaye Posner), Steve Taylor (Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke), Stefan Lingenfelter (Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond), Brandy Cheyenne Miller (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), and country music recording artist Stephen Carey as the standby for 'Neil Diamond – Then'.

Rounding out the company as 'The Beautiful Noise' are Evie Becerra, Corey J. Bradford, Jayson Brown, Faith Jordan Candino, Luciano Castaldo, Bella DePaola, Briana Doran (Swing), Robert Bryan Davis (Principal Standby), Sydney Greene (Swing), Jaden Holtschlag (Swing), Nathan Iles (Swing), Lance Jewett, Jaiden Leo Riley, Ellie Roddy (Principal Standby), Victoria Nanami Walker, and Kendal Marie Wilson.

Originally directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Chess), with Tour direction by Austin Regan, choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with Associate Choreography by Yasmine Lee. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Casting by ARC (CSA), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Aimeé Mangual Pagán of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The tour stage management team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is led by production stage manager Kaden Dolph and is supported by assistant stage manager Rachel Mondschein. The company management team is led by company manager Elise Brown with assistant company manager Gabriella Shead. The tour music director/conductor is Bryan McAdams.

The race is on for the Portland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 CABARET Gallery Theater 8% 3 THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Portland Playhouse 6% 4 A CHORUS LINE Clackamas Repertory Theatre 6% 5 THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS Ten Fifteen Productions 6% Best Play 1 BLITHE SPIRIT Magenta Theater 9% 2 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Portland Center Stage 6% 3 DOCTOR FAUSTUS The Canon Shakespeare Company 6% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Gallery Theater 5% 5 MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS, AND OTHER TRUE STORIES CoHo Theater 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Magenta Theater 11% 2 Broadway Rose Theatre Company 11% 3 Gallery Theater 9% 4 Ten Fifteen Productions 5% 5 Chapel Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Grant Goldman - DISNEY'S NEWSIES Broadway Rose Theatre Company 12% 2 NOAH MILLER - CABARET Gallery Theater 6% 3 Josephyne Patten - THE GONDOLIERS Light Opera of Portland 5% 4 Voni kengla - MARY POPPINS Motive Theatrics 5% 5 Amanda Eichsteadt - NEXT TO NORMAL Twilight Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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