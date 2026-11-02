10 FIRST DATES to Have U.S. Premiere at 21ten Theatre in Portland

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After a world premiere at London's Etcetera Theatre, 10 First Dates, a comedy about starting over in midlife, comes to Portland for seven performances at 21ten Theatre on November 20, 21, and 22 and December 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2026. Written by Portland playwright Christine Rose and directed by Samm Hill, the production features an all-woman cast, with Nina Fry as Maggie and Lauren Hall playing all ten men.

The play follows Maggie, newly single after twenty-five years of marriage, who decides to conduct an experiment: go on ten first dates in a single month. Her dates include characters like a narcissistic influencer obsessed with selfies and a spiritual guru who cannot stop trying to balance her chakras. Some dates turn out to be disasters, while others are unexpectedly promising. Each date is based on Rose's experiences or those of one of her friends. Inspired by Rose's own dating experiment in February 2018, the comedy explores the surprising discovery that the most interesting company Maggie finds along the way might just be her own.

Hall moves through all ten dates with quick costume changes, distinct voices, and a new personality for each man. Rose chose to cast two women in this production.

10 First Dates had its world premiere in March 2026 at the Etcetera Theatre in Camden as part of the Women Writers Festival, where it won the Festival Fave Award from London Pub Theatres Magazine and was also nominated for the magazine's Standing Ovation Award for Best Play.

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