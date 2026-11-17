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10 FIRST DATES Brings Christine Rose's Dating Comedy to Portland's 21ten Theatre
The award-winning play, inspired by Rose's own dating experiences, features Nina Fry and Lauren Hall in an all-woman cast.
Portland playwright Christine Rose has brought her award-winning comedy 10 First Dates to 21ten Theatre, following its world premiere in London earlier this year. Directed by Samm Hill, the production features Nina Fry as Maggie and Lauren Hall portraying all ten of the men she encounters.
The one-act dark comedy draws on Rose's experiences following the end of her 15-year marriage. In 2018, shortly after her divorce was finalized and around the anniversary of a traumatic event, Rose undertook a personal experiment: going on ten first dates in one month.
Those experiences, combined with other encounters and stories shared by friends, became the basis for 10 First Dates, which follows Maggie as she navigates dating after the end of a 25-year marriage.
The play examines dating apps, misleading profiles, awkward conversations and the challenges of establishing new relationships in midlife.
10 First Dates received its world premiere at London's Etcetera Theatre during the Women Writers Festival in March 2026. The production earned four-star reviews and several award nominations, winning the Festival Fave Award from London Pub Theatres Magazine.
The Portland staging reunites Rose with director Samm Hill, a longtime friend from their college days more than 35 years ago. The production also features an all-woman cast, with Hall taking on ten male characters opposite Fry's Maggie.
Rose began writing plays in 2024. Her debut work, Sanctuary, premiered that November. She is also the author of thirteen books, including the memoir One Reason to Live, and works as a metal sculptor.
Performance Schedule
10 First Dates is playing at 21ten Theatre, located at 2110 SE 10th Avenue in Portland, Oregon.
Remaining performances include:
- November 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 3–5 at 7:30 p.m.
- December 6 at 2:00 p.m.
The November 22 performance is sold out.
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