Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Announces Family Fun at the Wielki

The event runs through 14 May 2022.

Jan. 24, 2022 Â 
Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa has announced Family Fun At The Wielki.

Meetings that develop the musical, dance and visual imagination of children (aged 5-7) through activities they can enjoy together with their parents, helping reveal talent and showing that the coexistence of different arts is possible, and so are ties between generations.

For children aged 5-7 accompanied by guardians.

Learn more at https://teatrwielki.pl/en/repertoire/calendar/2021-2022/family-fun-at-the-wielki/.


