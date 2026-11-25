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Presenting historical figures on stage has become quite a trend in the Polish musical scene lately, and I cannot get enough of it, especially when the director is Konrad Imiela. Because then you know it is not just a musical. There is drama, there is tension, and, of course, there is that famous Polish Romanticism that usually leaves us profoundly sad.

We witness the last night of freedom for Warsaw’s mayor, Stefan Starzyński, though he does not yet know it. It is the night of 26-27 October 1939 - a night filled with helplessness, sorrow, and impossible choices. November is approaching, with its season of remembrance and reflection, and the stage is full of ghosts (and since we are in Poland, they also recite Mickiewicz).

Like in a Dickens story, some ghosts come to visit Starzyński. There is the Warsaw Mermaid, his ex-wife and her lover, his mother, a political opponent, Piłsudski. Quite a crowd, really. And then there is Adam Brodziński, played by Mateusz Tomaszewski, a character who brings the spirit of Mickiewicz and Polish Romanticism onto the stage. He is one of the most striking figures in the production: precise, penetrating, and somehow capable of getting right under your skin, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Przemysław Glapiński gives a remarkable performance as Stefan Starzyński. There is strength in him, but you can see that, deep inside, an unwanted fall is coming, and he plays it with a huge dose of class and elegance. Sadly, that doesn’t make it any easier. A beautiful defeat is still a defeat. Julia Bielińska is wonderful as the Mermaid, bringing a touch of magic to the whole story, and her song was one of my favourite moments of the evening. It is performed with such strength, humanity, and vulnerability that it manages to grab your heart and squeeze it at the same time. If it doesn’t move you, you are not a Pole. Sorry, this is the exam. Another highlight is the song performed by Starzyński’s political opponent, Władysław Studnicki, played by Jacek Pluta. It is wonderfully bizarre, slightly unsettling, and deep in its lyrics. And that combination is exactly what I love.

The music by Grzegorz Rdzak is excellent and remarkably varied, changing its character with every scene. The set design by Mateusz Karolczuk is highly visual and constantly evolving. So are the costumes by Agata Bartos: their colours shift together with the action, which I found fantastic. I loved The Mermaid outfit, half bandages, half red jumpsuit, a creature stitched together from wound and fairy tale.

At school, we are often fed Romanticism in such solemn, obligatory doses that it is difficult to develop any real appetite for it. We learn the poems, memorise the interpretations and absorb all that lofty, patriotic language, without necessarily understanding what makes it so powerful. Here, however, those familiar words find a different flavour. Perhaps Mickiewicz is a little like oysters or caviar: something you need to grow into. Take him out of the textbook, place him in a theatrical world full of ghosts, personal dilemmas and impending tragedy, and suddenly he may taste different.

And then there is the line that stayed with me: No one loses as beautifully as the Poles. We laugh, because it’s true. Then we stop laughing, because it’s a little too true. Defeat, sacrifice, tragic grandeur: we have turned them into a national talent, and this show holds up the mirror and waits, quite politely, for us to look.

I love that musicals like this are being made. History is not only dates and grand speeches. It is people who were afraid, who had to choose, who left things unfinished. Spending an evening with a crowd of ghosts, knowing that the freedom they talk about is already slipping out of the room, felt like being a guest at a wake where everyone is wonderfully dressed. I left sadly moved, but I also left with a strange appetite. Maybe Mickiewicz really is an oyster. Who would have thought?

Photo: Syrena Theatre

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