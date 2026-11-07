When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Review: A BALL AT THE OPERA at Polonia
Brilliant.
Fifty-five minutes that stay with you much longer than that, like a bell. Hit it hard enough, and the sound doesn’t stop. That’s exactly what happened to me.
Apparently, all you need for perfection is a master of acting and directing (Artur Barciś) and a master of words (Julian Tuwim). Is it really that easy? It is.
Artur Barciś doesn’t just show his craft on stage; he proves that quality doesn’t have to be loud or wrapped in glitter. One man, one great text, and suddenly you feel its greatness
in your chest. The only sour note in the otherwise wonderful experience is the realisation that Tuwim could have written this yesterday, not 100 years ago. Politics, ideology, a world slowly eaten by consumerism. We keep reading the same page, it seems.
Barciś runs, slides, dances, grumbles, jumps, opens, closes, and delivers every word with the precision of a Swiss watch that also happens to have a sense of humor. His diction, his face, his presence: a living legend at work, and he makes it look like a random Tuesday.
But what got me most was the power of the words themselves. As he’s telling the story, I can see everything.
Places, situations, and characters appear in front of our eyes, though nothing is there but one man and his voice. The words became the scenery. You look at empty space and see a whole world in it. That is the kind of magic that reminds you how much a sentence can do.
He doesn’t recite; he lives inside the text, shapes it like clay and throws it straight at the audience. His charisma cuts through the room like a blade. And when the curtain fell, you forget to breathe.
Calling him brilliant says next to nothing. Fifty-five minutes, one actor, one extraordinary text, and a world built entirely out of
words. Some performances end with the curtain. This one is still ringing.
fot. Katarzyna Kural-Sadowska
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