Review: A BALL AT THE OPERA at Polonia

NEW! Poland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Poland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fifty-five minutes that stay with you much longer than that, like a bell. Hit it hard enough, and the sound doesn’t stop. That’s exactly what happened to me.

Apparently, all you need for perfection is a master of acting and directing (Artur Barciś) and a master of words (Julian Tuwim). Is it really that easy? It is.

Artur Barciś doesn’t just show his craft on stage; he proves that quality doesn’t have to be loud or wrapped in glitter. One man, one great text, and suddenly you feel its greatness

in your chest. The only sour note in the otherwise wonderful experience is the realisation that Tuwim could have written this yesterday, not 100 years ago. Politics, ideology, a world slowly eaten by consumerism. We keep reading the same page, it seems.

Barciś runs, slides, dances, grumbles, jumps, opens, closes, and delivers every word with the precision of a Swiss watch that also happens to have a sense of humor. His diction, his face, his presence: a living legend at work, and he makes it look like a random Tuesday.

But what got me most was the power of the words themselves. As he’s telling the story, I can see everything.

Places, situations, and characters appear in front of our eyes, though nothing is there but one man and his voice. The words became the scenery. You look at empty space and see a whole world in it. That is the kind of magic that reminds you how much a sentence can do.

He doesn’t recite; he lives inside the text, shapes it like clay and throws it straight at the audience. His charisma cuts through the room like a blade. And when the curtain fell, you forget to breathe.

Calling him brilliant says next to nothing. Fifty-five minutes, one actor, one extraordinary text, and a world built entirely out of

words. Some performances end with the curtain. This one is still ringing.

fot. Katarzyna Kural-Sadowska

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Otrzymuj wiadomości z Broadwayu na WhatsAppie Otrzymuj najnowsze aktualności, wiadomości i ekskluzywne treści bezpośrednio w aplikacji.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming