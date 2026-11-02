Warren Haynes to Perform DREAMS & SONGS SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Heinz Hall

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GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend and producer Warren Haynes will perform his Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday, March 30, 2027, at 7:30PM at Heinz Hall. Led by conductor Rich Daniels of Chicago's City Lights Orchestra, Haynes and his all-star band will perform alongside the full Orchestra in an evening that treats a rock catalog with the scale and ambition of the concert hall.

The acclaimed live show draws on every chapter of Haynes's decades-long career, with music from Gov't Mule, the Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and his solo albums. Each performance of the Symphonic Experience takes on its own identity and repertoire, shaped by the room, the moment and the orchestra on stage. Pittsburgh joins Atlanta, Nashville and Buffalo as one of four cities on the spring 2027 run.

The Symphonic Experience made its live debut in 2019 in Haynes's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, and has since taken on a life of its own, with performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and in New Orleans, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati. In September, Haynes released Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey (Evil Teen Records), a 16-track live album recorded over two nights at Asheville's Thomas Wolfe Auditorium with the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra. Co-produced by Don Was and Haynes, and mixed by Bob Clearmountain, the album captures the collision between Haynes's band of seasoned improvisers — Oteil Burbridge on bass, John Medeski on organ and keys, Jeff Sipe on drums, Greg Osby on saxophone, and Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad on background vocals — and a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets: Presales begin Wednesday, November 4, with a Warren Haynes Fan Club presale at 12PM and a Heinz Hall presale at 2PM. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 6 at 12PM. A limited number of VIP packages, offered in partnership with Warren Haynes's team, are available at warrenhaynes.net.

ABOUT WARREN HAYNES

Visionary GRAMMY Award-winning artist Warren Haynes is a cornerstone of the American music landscape, lauded as one of the most formidable guitarists and vocalists of the modern era and a prolific songwriter and producer. Throughout his career as part of three of the greatest live groups in rock history – Allman Brothers Band, Gov't Mule and The Dead – and as an acclaimed solo artist, he has become one of music's most treasured storytellers, with thousands of memorable performances and millions of album and track sales. He has performed and recorded with a diverse array of artists, including Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Chris Stapleton, Dave Grohl, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. After joining the Allman Brothers Band in 1989, Haynes released his first solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, in 1993 and soon after formed Gov't Mule, which has built a revered catalog over more than 30 years and multiple GRAMMY nominations. Ranked among the 'Greatest Guitarists of All Time' by Rolling Stone, Haynes released his fourth solo album, Million Voices Whisper, in 2024, debuting at the top of Billboard's Blues Albums Chart, followed by its companion album, The Whisper Sessions, in 2025. In 2025 he partnered with Gibson for his first signature guitar, the Gibson Warren Haynes Les Paul Standard. Haynes also curates and hosts the Christmas Jam, an annual charity concert in his hometown of Asheville that has raised nearly $3 million for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville. For more information, visit warrenhaynes.net.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Since 1896, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has been a source of inspiration, artistry, and pride for its city and beyond. Renowned for its refined and precise sound, adventurous programming, and commitment to community, the PSO stands among the world's finest orchestras. From its home at Heinz Hall in downtown Pittsburgh, the Orchestra presents everything from timeless masterworks to family concerts and Pops favorites, continuing a legacy shaped by music directors Fritz Reiner, William Steinberg, André Previn, Lorin Maazel, and Mariss Jansons, and now led by Music Director Manfred Honeck and Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling. Through its Learning & Engagement programs, the PSO brings music to tens of thousands of students and community members each year in schools, libraries, and neighborhoods across western Pennsylvania. Its acclaimed recordings, which include multiple GRAMMY Awards, carry that artistry to listeners around the world.

EVENT DETAILS

Warren Haynes: The Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience

Tuesday, March 30, 2027, 7:30PM

Warren Haynes and band

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Rich Daniels, conductor

Tickets: Fan Club and Heinz Hall presales Wednesday, 11/4; on sale to the public Friday, 11/6 at 12PM at pittsburghsymphony.org or by calling the Heinz Hall ticket office at 412-392-4900.

Ticket link here.

Venue: Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

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