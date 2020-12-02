Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; Pittsburgh Public Theater Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Pittsburgh!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Pittsburgh:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Derry Area High School 21%

Daina Griffith 17%

The Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown, PA 17%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Bodiography Center for Movement 52%

Stage RIght! 28%

fireWALL Dance Studio 10%

Best Ensemble

LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 23%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Playhouse - 2018 19%

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 14%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Mountain Playhouse (Green Gables Restaurant) 23%

The Mountain Playhouse / Green Gables 18%

131 East, Carnegie PA 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Pittsburgh Public Theater 25%

City Theatre Company 22%

12 Peers Theater 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO Academy 55%

Stage Right 20%

Laurel Arts Summer Theatre Camp 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Madison Hack - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 28%

Maggie Kelly - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 28%

Kim Brown - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS, THE MUSICAL! - off the WALL Productions - 2016 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Larry Tobias - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 20%

Tome Cousin - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - The REP - 2017 15%

Trey Compton - NEWSIES - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tome Cousin - WIG OUT - The REP - 2016 16%

Vince Ventura - Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 16%

Alan Stanford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Pittsburgh Public Theater 36%

12 Peers Theater 24%

City Theatre Company 19%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Andy Ostrowski - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 29%

Keith A. Truax - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - PICT Classic Theatre - 2020 29%

Gregory Messmer - EVERYBODY - 12 Peers Theater - 2019 19%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kelsey Geary - ALL HALLOWS EVE - City Theatre - 2019 27%

Matt Schatz - THE BURDENS - City Theatre - 2019 22%

Robb Barron - 5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - The Mountain Playhouse - 2020 22%

Performer Of The Decade

DREW LEIGH WILLIAMS - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - City Theatre - 2020 25%

Deirdre Roberts - INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 15%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - 2018 21%

INTO THE WOODS - Fox Chapel Theater - 2017 17%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre - 2019 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - 12 Peers Theater - 2017 21%

2018 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2018 16%

5/31/1889: THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adrienne Fischer - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 28%

Tony Ferrieri - THE ROOMMATE - City Theatre - 2019 26%

Steffi Meyer Staley - CHATTERTON - Quantum Theatre - 2018 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

Angela Bachman - THE BIRDS - 12 Peers Theater - 2016 54%

5/31/1889 THE FLOOD - Mountain Playhouse - 2020 29%

Reni Monteverde - 4.48 PSYCHOSIS - off the WALL Productions - 2017 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pittsburgh CLO 24%

The Pittsburgh Public Theater 15%

12 Peers Theater 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heinz Endowments 88%

Opportunity Fund 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Joe Casey - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA - 2019 29%

Kelsey Geary - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 27%

Alex Tomack - LES MISERABLES - Derry Area High School - 2020 18%

Volunteer Of The Decade

The Mountain Playhouse - Jennerstown, PA 50%

Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, Johnstown, Pa 25%

Joe Beer 20%

