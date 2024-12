Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; CABARET at Greensburg Civic Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Leyna Wright - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 8%

Nicole Rae Jones - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 7%

Nicole Rae Jones - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 7%

Kellie Wilson - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Caroline Connell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 5%

Gemma Mitchell - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - pittsburgh musical theater 5%

Chelsea Fredrickson - RENT - Stage 62 4%

John Wagner-Malia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 4%

Samantha Mitchel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theatre 4%

Cara McClaine - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 3%

Joe Jackson - BANDSTAND - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Caitlin Dobronz - IF/THEN - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

Krista Shovlin - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 3%

Jenna Bowman - ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

Ryann Shirey - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 3%

Leyna Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Kellie Wilson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Chelsea Fredrickson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Heritage Players 3%

Tomè Cousin - FAT HAN - City Theatre 2%

Laura Wurzell - CABARET - Main Street Theatre company 2%

Krista Kaley-Strosnider - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 2%

Kellie Wilson - WILLY WONKA - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Mara Newbery Greer - THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

John Wagner-Malia - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Shana Simmons - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Margaret Ryan - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 12%

Olivia Hartle - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 11%

Deanna DeFazio - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

Angela Miller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre company 6%

Amanda Anne Leight - BAD SEED - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 5%

Shannon Zelinsky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Kim Brown - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 4%

Jeremy Eiben - SWEENEY TODD - pittsburgh musical theater 4%

Megan Clark - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre Company 4%

Tracy Dorman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Elora Boyd - OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 3%

Dana Schulte - ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

Michelle Nowakowski - BANDSTAND - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Jeremy Eiben - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 3%

Ricky Lyle - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Alexis Chaney - FAT HAM - City Theatre 2%

Ivy Ferris - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 2%

Madison Michalko - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theatre 2%

Ryan Moller - SEUSSICAL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Tracy Angelo - JERSEY BOYS - Stage Right! 2%

Hannah Ruth Moss - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Jen Marks - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 2%

Jeremy Eiben - GREASE - pittsburgh musical theater 2%

Darien O'Neal - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Angela Vesco - SCENES FROM AN EXECUTION - Quantum Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO 41%

BANDSTAND - Front Porch Theatricals 21%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 20%

THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Rolla - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 10%

Olivia Hartle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 7%

Matt Mlynarski - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 6%

Art DeConciliis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 5%

David DeFazio - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Justin Fortunato - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 4%

Jeff Johnston - ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 4%

John F Wagner -Malia - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company, 3%

Nick Navari - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 3%

Nick Mitchell - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - pittsburgh musical theater 3%

John Cunnard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Art DeConciliis - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 3%

Christopher Koch - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theater 3%

Heather Atkinson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theatre 3%

Jill Sharlock - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Kellie Wilson - WILLY WONKA - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Shawn Conway - OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 3%

Nik Nemec - RENT - Stage 62 3%

Kathy Hawk - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Little Lake Theater 2%

Tome' Cousin - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Justin Fortunato - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

John Wagner-Malia - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre company 2%

Patrick Daniels - PATIENCE - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Matt Mlynarski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Olivia Hartle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory 8%

Brandon Farneth - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Theatre Factory 8%

Rosh Raines - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 6%

Nellie McVicker - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

Jessica Zack - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Art DeConciliis - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Prime Stage Theatre 5%

Alex Manalo - YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL - City Theatre 5%

Tucker Topel - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 4%

Jessica Zack - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Greensburg Civic Theatre 3%

Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre - SO, THERE'S A LEPRECHAUN NOW? - R-ACT Theatre Productions 3%

Celine Rosenthal - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Nicole Zalak - THE RADIUM GIRLS - Heritage Players 3%

David Nackman - MISERY - The Theatre Factory 3%

Dannielle DiClaudio Seanor - TES VELVET CAKE WAR - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 3%

Bob Colbert - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Nick Hrutkay - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Elizabeth Huffman - ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 2%

Jeff Boles - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - South Park Theatre 2%

Sunny Disney-Fitchett - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Lake Theater 2%

Andrew William Smith - SCENES FROM AN EXECUTION - Quantum Theatre 2%

Meredith McDonough - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theatre 2%

Wayne Brinda - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Monteze Freeland - THE COFFIN MAKER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Cat Aceto - HAMLET - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Kaitlin A. Kerr-Heidenreich - MACBETH - Heritage Players 2%



Best Ensemble

RENT - Stage 62 7%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 7%

ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 4%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - McKeesport Little Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theatre 2%

WILLY WONKA - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

MATILDA - Little Lake Theater 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - South Park Theatre 2%

GREASE - pittsburgh musical theater 2%

SO, THERE'S A LEPRECHAUN NOW? - R-ACT Theatre Productions 2%

SEUSSICAL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Koch - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 12%

David DeFazio - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 9%

Forrest Trimble - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 8%

Jimmy Baker - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 7%

Jonathan Zelezniak - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 5%

Tony Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 5%

Kelly Page - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 5%

Annemarie Duggan - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Forrest Trimble - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 4%

Paul Miller - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Zachery Calloway - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre Company 3%

Christopher Robin - JERSEY BOYS - Stage Right! 3%

Zachery Calloway - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 3%

Zachery Calloway - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 3%

Forrest Trimble - BANDSTAND - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Andrew Ostrowski - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK (THE CHAGALL MUSICAL) - Quantum Theatre 3%

Forrest Trimble - CABARET - Main Street Theatre company 2%

C. Todd Brown - SCENES FROM AN EXECUTION - Quantum Theatre 2%

Clark Stewart - MISERY - The Theatre Factory 2%

Tony Miller - OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 2%

Madeleine Steineck - ANDY - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 2%

Harper York - HIDE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Ken Clothier - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

C. Todd Brown - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Quantum Theatre 2%

Cat Wilson - SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER - City Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eric Barchiesi - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 12%

Travis Rigby - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 8%

Aaron Gray - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

Michael Meketa Sanchez - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 6%

Shasta Gibb - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Andrew Peters - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 4%

Bob Neumeyer - THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Wyatt Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre Company 4%

Robert Neumeyer - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 4%

Franklin Mosley - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 4%

Eric Barchiesi - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 3%

Joe Andria - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 3%

Catie Brown - SEUSSICAL - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

David Bruce Smith - MOTOWN 4 - The Strand Theater 3%

Ben Brosche - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Lake Theater 3%

Michael Meketa Sanchez - IF/THEN - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

Michael Rozell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Deana Muro - BANDSTAND - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

Sean Thornton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theatre 2%

Hayley Dally - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Caleb Hixon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Heritage Players 2%

Travis Rigby & Thomas Walters - ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

Sharon Schaller - THE WORLD GOES ROUND - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Christopher McAllister - JERSEY BOYS - Stage Right! 2%

Kenny Green Tilford - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%



Best Musical

CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 9%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts CenterR 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 5%

ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 5%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - McKeesport Little Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera 4%

RENT - Stage 62 3%

OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Heritage Players 3%

ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 3%

WILLY WONKA - Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

PATIENCE - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

GREASE - pittsburgh musical theater 2%

CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera -Greer Cabaret Theater 2%

IF/THEN - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Lake Theater 2%

SEUSSICAL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Aubrey Burchell - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 6%

Mairead Roddy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 4%

Carina Iannarelli - MARY POPPINS - The Old Schoolhouse Players 4%

Carsyn Rivardo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Brandon Farneth - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 3%

Matt Mlynarski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - McKeesport Little Theatre 3%

Marc LaSpada - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Carmen LoPresti - ASSASSINS - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

Abby Lanzelotti - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Brett Bathelemy - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Alicen Mosura - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Kate Cramer - FUN HOME - University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg 2%

Brennen Wagner-Malia - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Anne Leight - IF/THEN - Riverfront Theater Company 2%

Corey Nile Wingard - PATIENCE - Pittsburgh Savoyards 2%

Sam Carter - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 2%

Courtney Harkins - URINETOWN - Split Stage Productions 2%

Aubrey Burchell - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 2%

Paulina Neuschwander - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

AJ Prestogeorge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 2%

Gabrielle Lee - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Theo Kutsko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 1%

Erik Smith - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 1%

Zanny Laird - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK (THE CHAGALL MUSICAL) - Quantum Theatre 1%

David Toole - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Becky Hukill - GOD OF CARNAGE - The Theatre Factory 6%

Carina Iannarelli - LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater 4%

Andy Hayes - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Amber Yezek - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Greensburg Civic Theatre 3%

Ava Bardakos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 3%

Amanda Anne Leight - BAD SEED - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 3%

Alex Manalo - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Kaylyn Farneth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory 3%

Michael Campayno - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Dolores Love - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Caitlin Young - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Bobcat Players 2%

Ben Nadler - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 2%

William Herrington - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Brooke Turner - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Kathy Hawk - ON GOLDEN POND - Little Lake Theater 2%

Johnny Patalano - ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 2%

Sadie Karashin - AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Randi Walker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory 2%

Missy Moreno - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theatre 2%

Jeff Johnston - BURIED CHILD - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Reilly Reis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Matt Henderson - ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 2%

Sean Lenhart - MACBETH - Heritage Players 1%

Colin Villacorte - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 1%

Amanda Ecknode - NANAS NAUGHTY KNICKERS - McKeesport Little Theatre 1%



Best Play

LITTLE WOMEN - Little Lake Theater 9%

GOD OF CARNAGE - The Theatre Factory 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 6%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Prime Stage Theatre 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Greensburg Civic Theatre 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City Theatre 4%

NIGHT WATCH - McKeesport Little Theatre 3%

MISERY - The Theatre Factory 3%

ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 3%

SO, THERE'S A LEPRECHAUN NOW? - R-ACT Theatre Productions 3%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

MACBETH - Heritage Players 2%

THE RADIUM GIRLS - Heritage Players 2%

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - McKeesport Little theater 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Lake Theater 2%

BAD SEED - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - South Park Theatre 2%

RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 2%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

THE COFFIN MAKER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

HIDE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Tunney - SEUSSICAL - Main Street Theatre company 9%

Chris Schaffer - THE SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

William Jacka - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 7%

Joshua Brady - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

Christopher Robin - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Greensburg Civic Theatre 6%

Chuck Ziegler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 5%

Johnmichael Bohach - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 5%

Milo Carey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Antonio Ferron - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 3%

Zachery Calloway - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 3%

Jess Morgovich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 3%

Chelsea M. Warren - POTUS - City Theatre 3%

Jeff Way - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 3%

Tucker Topel - ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 3%

Cat Aceto - HAMLET - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Joshua Brady - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Tucker Topel - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Gilbert - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Zev Woskoff - HIDE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

William Jacka - MISERY - The Theatre Factory 2%

Tucker Topel - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Little Lake Theater 2%

Zachery Calloway - SEUSSICAL - The State Theater 2%

Tucker Topel - GREASE - pittsburgh musical theater 2%

Samantha Kuchta - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%

Jess Morgovich - OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Shaffer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 18%

David Nackman - MISERY - The Theater Factory 12%

Steve Shapiro - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 7%

JP Lisella - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 7%

Joe Clark - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 7%

Jake Froehlich - IF/THEN - Riverfront Theater Company 5%

Stewart Blackwood - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Steve Shapiro - ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO - Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 5%

Joe Clark - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company 5%

Anthony Del Gross - THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK (THE CHAGALL MUSICAL) - Quantum Theatre 4%

Howard Patterson - FAT HAM - City Theatre 3%

Chris Clavelli - THE SECRET HOUR - Ensemble Actors Theater 3%

DiGregorio - HAMLET - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Tony Risotto - CRAVE - Elsewhere Theatre Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - POTUS - City Theatre 2%

JP Lisella - MOTOWN 4 - The Strand Theater 2%

Samantha Magill - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Peter Brucker - HIDE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Tony Risotto - BURIED CHILD - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Howard Patterson - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - City Theatre 1%

Ryan McMasters - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Quantum Theatre 1%

Steve Shapiro - SCENES FROM AN EXECUTION - Quantum Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Josh Kineer - CABARET - Greensburg Civic Theatre 7%

Matt Mlynarski - CABARET - Main Street Theatre Company, 4%

Matt Dudley - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 4%

Brandon Keller - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 4%

Alex Scabis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Geyer Performing Arts center 4%

Abby Lanzelotti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Anderson Miller - OLIVER! - Mon River Arts 3%

Noah Kendall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Theatre Factory 2%

Anya Epstein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Heritage Players 2%

Breanna Deutsch - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

David Cary - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 2%

Aubrey Burchell - RENT - Stage 62 2%

Zanny Laird - GREASE - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 2%

Paisley Travalena - THE SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Chris Schaffer - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Dylan Stramanski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - McKeesport Little Theatre 2%

Randi Walker - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 2%

Anthony Marino Jr - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburgh CLO 2%

Connor Vaccari - FOOTLOOSE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Paulina Neuschwander - ALICE BY HEART - The Theatre Factory 2%

Chris Russell - RENT - Stage 62 2%

Samantha Hawk - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Mon River Arts 2%

Evan Krug - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Strand Theater 2%

Angie Lowery - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Sarah Hennessy - CRAZY FOR YOU - Stage 62 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matt Mlynarski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory 7%

Tristan Heavner - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 6%

Pam Farneth - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Theatre Factory 4%

Johnny Terrari - LITTLE WOMEN - Little lake theatre 4%

Chris Schaffer - BAD SEED - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 4%

Erik Smith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Greensburg Civic Theatre 4%

Aiden Murphy - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Elizabeth Glyptis - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - South Park Theatre 3%

Aaron Crutchfield - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 3%

Jeffrey Johnston - BURIED CHILD - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

Carina Iannarelli - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Prime Stage Theatre 2%

Nick Mitchell - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 2%

Matt Henderson - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Elsewhere Theatre Company 2%

Alicen Mosura - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 2%

Dason Strawder - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Hope Anthony - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Christopher Storms - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

Sarah Duggan - HIDE - Vigilance Theater Group 2%

Missy Moreno - POTUS - City Theatre 2%

Alexandra Hellinger - HAMLET - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Cole Keegan McGlumphy - BLUES IS THE ROOTS: THE WILLIE DIXON STORY - New Horizon Theater 2%

Wali Jamal - A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN - Quantum Theatre 2%

Donna Reed - BAD SEED - Danniella DiClaudio Productions 2%

Michael Patrick Trimm - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

Terri Davis - NANA’S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - McKeesport Little Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Main Street Theatre Company 14%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Riverfront Theater Company 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 11%

WILLY WONKA - Geyer Performing Arts Center 8%

SEUSSICAL - Pittsburgh CLO 7%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 7%

LES MISERABLES - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Stage Right! 5%

YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (2023) - City Theatre 4%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Main Street Theatre Company, 4%

ROSA PARKS AND THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT - Prime Stage Theatre 3%

GARFIELD: A MUSICAL WITH CATTITUDE - Stage 62 3%

GOLDIE LOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Little Lake Theater 3%

BE MORE CHILL - Alumni Theatre Company 3%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

A FAIRLY WIZARDLY ADVENTURE - Gemini Theater Company 2%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 2%

EMMA (JV) A POP MUSICAL - Stage Right! 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Theatre Factory 11%

Geyer Performing Arts Center 10%

Greensburg Civic Theatre 10%

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center 5%

Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

Little Lake Theater 4%

The Strand Theater 4%

Riverfront Theater Company 4%

Main Street Theatre Company 4%

McKeesport Little Theatre 3%

South Park Theater 3%

Pittsburgh CLO 3%

Pittsburgh Musical Theater 3%

Stage 62 3%

Mon River Arts 3%

State Theatre Center for the Arts 2%

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 2%

Stage Right! 2%

R-ACT Theatre Productions 2%

Prime Stage Theatre 1%

The Heritage Players 1%

City Theatre 1%

Pittsburgh International Classic Theatre 1%

Quantum Theatre 1%

Danniella DiClaudio Productions 1%



