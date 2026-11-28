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The Encore Players has announced the launch of a new non-profit theater and performance company dedicated exclusively to adults age 55 and older, creating opportunities to participate in theater, music, lifelong learning, and performance experiences designed specifically for their interests, abilities, and aspirations.

'Our mission is simple,' said Dick Roberts, Co-Founder and Producing Director of The Encore Players. 'We believe creativity, connection, and self-expression should not have an expiration date.

'The Encore Players provides opportunities for older adults to support healthy aging, discover new talents, reconnect with lifelong passions, and build meaningful friendships through the performing arts.'

Based at the 400-seat Vincentian Theater in McCandless Township, The Encore Players is the region's first organization dedicated exclusively to providing year-round participatory performing arts opportunities for older adults.

'Too often, older adults are viewed as audience members, patrons or volunteers,' Roberts said. 'The Encore Players will transform older adults from passive arts consumers to active, onstage creators, performers and storytellers.'

The organization's inaugural 2027 season will feature its two core programs:

Senior Theater Camp

A series of four week immersive theater experiences where participants rehearse an adapted Broadway musical or play under the guidance of professional directors and teaching artists culminating in three fully produced public performances. Camp occurs during daylight hours.

Encore Singers

A community chorus directed by company Co-Founder and Artistic Director Dr. Ken Gargaro, featuring two annual concerts. A spring pops concert entitled Music of Our Generation with tunes drawn from the Great American Songbook and rock'n roll classics in April 2027, and a Festive Season of Song in December 2027 celebrating Broadway favorites, popular classics, and beloved seasonal music. Rehearsals will occur during daylight hours.

Programs are designed to be welcoming and accessible to participants of all experience levels, from first-time performers to seasoned theater veterans.

"The opportunity to rehearse during daylight hours with mature talent offers an extraordinarily new experience to append to my fifty years in the business,' said Gargaro. "The Encore Players will create a welcoming environment where participants can exercise their creative chops and share their gifts with the community.'

Gargaro said he will be moderating an open house and information session on Wednesday, November 18 at noon for interested participants to learn more about both programs. The open house will be held at the Vincentian Theater, 8100 McKnight Road in McCandless Township, in St. Vincent Hall next to where Vincentian High School was located.

'In developing this concept, we discovered that creativity has no age limit,' said Rich Cefalo, Encore Players Co-Founder and Managing Director. 'While there are countless opportunities for children and young adults to participate in theater and performance programs, very few are specifically designed for older adults.

'We want to create a place where adults can continue learning, performing, making friends, and sharing their stories.'

Research increasingly demonstrates that participation in the arts can play an important role in healthy aging by supporting cognitive engagement, social connection, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life. Cefalo said that The Encore Players has been created to make those benefits more accessible to older adults through welcoming, adaptable, and community-centered programs.

'In addition to enriching the lives of participants, The Encore Players seeks to challenge perceptions about aging by showcasing the creativity, talent, energy, and life experiences that older adults bring to the stage and to the community,' Cefalo said.

The Inaugural 2027 Season includes: Guys & Dolls in April 2027, Neil Simon's Rumors in June 2027 and All Shook Up in July 2027.

Encore Singers will be featured in two concerts: Fall Pops Concert: The Music of Our Generation in October 2027 and Holiday Show: A Festive Season of Song in December 2027.

Additional details regarding productions, registration, and rehearsal schedules are available at TheEncorePlayers.com or contact the company at encoreplayerspgh@gmail.com and (412) 707-7900.

About The Encore Players

The Encore Players is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit theater and performance company dedicated to enriching the lives of adults age 55 and older. Through Senior Theater Camp and the Encore Singers, The Encore Players empowers older adults to connect, create, perform, and thrive through the arts.

The Encore Players is led by a team of experienced theater, business and community leaders who are committed to expanding opportunities for older adults in the performing arts: Richard Cefalo (Managing Director)), Dick Roberts (Producing Director), and Dr. Ken Gargaro (Artistic Director and the founder of Pittsburgh Musical Theater).

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