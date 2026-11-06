THE NAM: BOYS OF THE BAMBOO to Make Pittsburgh Premiere at Attack Theatre

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A new theatrical drama exploring the experiences of Black American prisoners of war during the Vietnam War will come to Pittsburgh this November. THE NAM: Boys Of The Bamboo, written and directed by award-winning playwright and director Layon Gray, will make its Pittsburgh premiere November 6–15 at Attack Theatre, presented and produced by New Horizon Theater.

Set inside a bamboo prisoner-of-war cage deep in Vietnam, the play follows five Black American soldiers as they confront the brutality of war, the anguish of separation from loved ones, and the daily struggle to survive captivity.

Through memories of family, stories of home, humor, conflict, and dreams of the future, the men form an unbreakable brotherhood. As their captivity tests their courage and humanity, they discover that survival is about more than escaping the cage—it is about refusing to let the war break their spirit.

THE NAM: Boys Of The Bamboo is a story of resilience, sacrifice, and brotherhood, honoring the Black soldiers who served in Vietnam and the enduring spirit of those who refused to be broken.

The production features an accomplished ensemble led by Thaddeus Daniels, whose television and film credits include The Equalizer, FBI, Orange Is the New Black, The Americans, Greta, and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Joining him is Lamar K. Cheston, whose screen credits include Godfather of Harlem, Law & Order: Organized Crime, BMF, A League of Their Own, and Judas and the Black Messiah.

The cast also features David Roberts, an AUDELCO Award-winning actor whose credits include Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist, Daredevil, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, FBI: Most Wanted, and Blue Bloods.

Rounding out the ensemble is Pittsburgh native Jake Moon, bringing local talent to this powerful production.

Written and directed by Layon Gray, the play continues the playwright's commitment to bringing compelling, historically inspired stories and underrepresented voices to the stage.

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