Stage Right Performing Arts School Will Perform A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL in Irwin, PA

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Stage Right School for the Performing Arts will present A Christmas Story, the Musical at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin, PA on December 4, 5, and 6, 2026. The classic Christmas tale is brought to life on stage as family-friendly musical.

With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Joseph Robinette, A Christmas Story, the Musical is staged from the popular movie of the same name. The musical showcases Ralphie's adventure in hopes to get his dream Christmas gift - a Red Ryder BB gun. With rousing production numbers, an infamous Leg Lamp, and those crazy Bumpus hounds, this show is guaranteed to get you and the whole family in to the holiday spirit!

The production features the Stage Right student company led by a professional creative team: Choreographer Nicole Jones, Music Director Hazel Braun and Director Savannah Bruno. Ralphie's adventures - both real and imagined - are brought to life by Stage Right's students, all of which come from across Westmoreland County.

'A Christmas Story holds a special place in my heart, as I know it does for so many others,' Savannah Bruno says. 'Years ago, Stage Right produced the musical for three consecutive holiday seasons, during which I had the honor of playing the Mother. It is such a joy to now share my love for this show with my students and make my directorial debut by bringing this special Christmas story to life once again.'

Stage Right Performing Arts School has long been a cornerstone of arts education in the Greater Westmoreland community. With a mission rooted in nurturing talent, building confidence, and creating a safe and welcoming home for every student, Stage Right transforms young lives through the power of performance.

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