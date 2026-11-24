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There is something special about experiencing an incredible movie with a live symphony orchestra, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's presentation of How to Train Your Dragon - In Concert on Sunday, November 22, at Heinz Hall was a wonderful reminder of why these performances continue to draw such enthusiastic audiences. A massive screen spanning nearly the entire width of the stage brought the DreamWorks film to life, while the Pittsburgh Symphony performed John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score in near-perfect synchronization with the action. The enormous audience was another indication of just how popular these movie-and-orchestra experiences have become. Even with several substitute musicians among the players, the orchestra delivered the lush, majestic sound that Pittsburgh audiences have come to expect.

From the opening sequence, the orchestra, led by conductor Jacob Joyce, established the musical personality of the film. "This Is Berk" immediately set the tone, introducing Hiccup's world through bold brass writing, including his recognizable theme alongside the driving eighth-note ostinato associated with Toothless. The French horns and trumpets were particularly impressive throughout the performance, bringing both power and warmth to Powell's writing. One of the most memorable moments came during "Test Drive," when Hiccup and Toothless finally take flight together. The soaring horn and trumpet passages, building orchestration, and rhythmic momentum perfectly captured the excitement and freedom of that first successful flight. It was one of those moments when the orchestra didn't simply accompany the movie - it became an essential part of the experience.

The musical storytelling was just as effective during the film's more dramatic moments. As the story reached its climactic battle against the enormous Green Death dragon, the orchestra shifted into the intensity of "Battling the Green Death" and "Counter Attack." The brass and percussion drove the action forward, while the full ensemble created an enormous wall of sound as Hiccup and Toothless faced seemingly impossible odds. Particularly memorable was the sequence when Toothless loses part of his tail, sending the pair crashing down through the smoke. The music heightened the tension and emotional impact of the scene in a way that only a live performance can. Throughout the film, Powell's recurring themes gave the characters an identifiable musical voice, and the PSO handled those transitions, from playful and adventurous to sweeping and dramatic, beautifully.

The Pittsburgh Symphony's movie-in-concert series continues to offer something special for both longtime symphony patrons and movie fans who might not otherwise find themselves at Heinz Hall. There is an entirely different appreciation that comes from watching a familiar film while hearing every musical detail performed live, from the delicate passages to the full orchestral climaxes. The remaining 2026–27 movie-and-orchestra season includes It's a Wonderful Life in Concert on December 16, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in February, Amadeus Live in April, a special 50th anniversary presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope on May 25, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in June. If How to Train Your Dragon was any indication, Pittsburgh audiences have plenty more opportunities to experience the magic of the movies through the incredible musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.



The race is on for the Pittsburgh Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Little Lake Theater 12% 2 BIG FISH Little Lake Theater 8% 3 ANNIE Pittsburgh Musical Theater 8% 4 COME FROM AWAY Mon River Arts 7% 5 SOMETHING ROTTEN! Paragon Theatre 6% Best Play 1 A FEW GOOD MEN Little Lake Theater 15% 2 THE HOBBIT Heritage Players 9% 3 ROMEO AND JULIET South Park Theatre 8% 4 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Stage 62 8% 5 ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Paragon Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Little Lake Theater 18% 2 Center Theatre Players 9% 3 Paragon Theatre 8% 4 Mon River Arts 8% 5 Riverfront Theater Company 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Nikk Alcaraz - COME FROM AWAY Mon River Arts 11% 2 Aubree Liscotti - ANNIE Pittsburgh Musical Theater 6% 3 Josh Plowman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! Paragon Theatre 6% 4 Cole Vecchio - THE WIZARD OF OZ Little Lake Theater 6% 5 Alaina Turocy - THE WIZARD OF OZ Little Lake Theater 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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